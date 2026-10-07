When life gets stressful, some people listen to their favorite music, go for a walk, or maybe do some yoga. Me? I watch Antiques Roadshow clips.

If you've somehow never caught it, Antiques Roadshow has been a PBS staple since 1997 (it's based on a BBC show that started back in 1979). Every year the show tours towns across America, where experts give free appraisals of whatever people dig out of their attics, basements, or, in one famous case, from the back of a chair. That one turned out to be a 19th-century Navajo chief's blanket now valued at up to $2 million.

I'm especially interested in the "everyday" things that show up that you might not think of as antiques. Not an ornate armoire or a Tiffany lamp, but things you may very well find in your own basement.

We've gone digging and found some classic rock gems (not actual gems) in the Antiques Roadshow archives, and there are some real doozies. Let's get started.

Beatles Apple Records promo set and signed 1970 letter — $60,000–$75,000 (insurance)

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This one started off with an "Oh! Okay!" moment as the guest revealed that his dad ran Capitol Records in the late '60s, when the Beatles were the label's biggest act (Capitol distributed the band's new Apple label in the U.S.)

And just like with fine art, the important detail here is the date: the thank-you letter in the man's possession was written about three and a half months before the Beatles broke up. That changes everything. The appraisers were floored, since none of them had ever seen anything signed by all four members and dated 1970.

The appraisal was recorded in 2012, and by 2021 the value had been updated to $75,000.

Watch the clip here:

Elvis collection with a belt he wore — $10,000–$15,000 (auction)

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This guest had been collecting since 1969. Back in 2008, she showed up with an insane collection of Elvis artifacts. One thing you learn about appraising when you watch Antiques Roadshow is the importance of "provenance," the proof and story behind an artifact. Elvis put the belt in her hand at his closing show, and she had a photo of him wearing it. That combination put the belt alone at $8,000 to $10,000, and the whole collection at $10,000 to $15,000.

MORE: 31 Everyday '70s Objects That Would Confuse Gen Z Today

Probably the most interesting item was Elvis's chewed gum and cigarettes, with ash. She sat behind him at a Glen Campbell show, and he left early. She cleared off his table, and the ashes are still there, sealed since around 1973. This was wacky, and the appraiser didn't put a number on it. You can see a photo of the items here.

1982 bootleg Ozzy Osbourne sweatshirt — $400–$600 (auction)

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Here's a fun one: The guest's dad bought an Ozzy sweatshirt at a concert in San Bernardino in 1982. Okay, great. The thing is, the appraiser noticed that the tour on the shirt didn't match the year, since 1982 was Ozzy's "Diary of a Madman" tour. So this was actually a parking-lot bootleg.

But wait, there's more. The appraiser surprised everyone by saying that made it more desirable. Good to know!

Watch the clip here:

Invitation to Janis Joplin's wake — $3,500–$4,500 (auction)

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A bit morbid, yes. But what happens when you own a record store and come into possession of an invitation to Janis Joplin's wake? You go on Antiques Roadshow. The guest says 200 to 300 of the invitations went out to the singer's friends and family, and it reads "Drinks are on Pearl," Joplin's nickname.

Most incredibly, a man brought it into the guest's store after finding it in a storage unit he'd bought, and it was still sealed in its envelope. The guest paid $750 for it. The only other one the appraiser could find was at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Watch the clip here:

Jimi Hendrix's dropped guitar pick and other items from a 1970 concert — $3,000–$5,000 (auction)

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This is one of those magic moments on Roadshow when it's not about the value but the story. The man who brought the items was 12 years old when he got into the orchestra pit at a Jimi Hendrix show in Stockholm in 1970, just 18 days before Hendrix died. Jimi dropped his guitar pick, the boy asked for it after the song, and Hendrix obliged. After the show, a roadie found a string Hendrix had broken, and he and a friend split it with a pocketknife.

MORE: 33 Classic 1970s Cars That Defined the Decade

For decades, the man couldn't find a photo of himself at the show. Then he posted his collection on YouTube, and a man in New Zealand emailed to say he had photos from the front of the stage. There was the man as a young boy with his friend. The appraiser said it was the most extraordinary provenance she'd ever seen. You can watch the clip here.

By 2024, PBS had bumped the value up to $4,000 to $6,000.

Watch the clip here:

If this scratched your nostalgia itch, keep scrolling. We're raiding Grandma's china cabinet and Grandpa's garage next.

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House Was Grandma a design expert? Let's say she was ahead of her time. How many of these familiar sights do you remember from visits to Grandma's house? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz