Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to Join Joe Walsh at VetsAid 2027

Joe Walsh has recruited an impressive lineup of artists for the 10th edition of his annual VetsAid benefit concert.

The event will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on January 29, 2027. This marks the first time the benefit has been held in Sin City, a town Walsh has become very familiar with during the Eagles' ongoing residency at the Sphere.

“Having spent the past two years at the Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect,” Walsh explained via press release. “This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families. The VetsAid rock and roll circus is pulling into the MGM Grand Garden and for our tenth anniversary we have our biggest show ever!”

Who Is Playing VetsAid 2027?

Leading the lineup are Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The Beatles bandmates – both of whom released new albums in 2026 – will come together for a special “super-set” alongside Walsh. "What a great lineup!" Starr wrote on social media. "I’m proud to support Joe and this year’s VetsAid. I’m looking forward to playing with some special friends! See you in Las Vegas."

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The Killers will also be taking part in VetsAid. It’ll mark a homecoming of sorts for the beloved alt rockers, who famously formed in Vegas and earned their stripes playing in local casinos before breaking out with 2004’s Hot Fuss.

Six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent, acclaimed indie rock band the War on Drugs and pop group Lucius round out the lineup, with “more surprises” also teased.

All proceeds from VetsAid go to veterans and their families. Pre-sale for veterans and active duty servicemen and servicewomen starts Nov. 10, with general on-sale following on Nov. 13. Further details can be found here.