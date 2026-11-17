The Dead Daisies - featuring their new lead singer, Kelly Hansen of Foreigner fame, have finalized the details of their 2027 U.S. tour plans.

You can see the group's newly completed itinerary below.

The Daisies will be joined by the BulletBoys, whose classic lineup - singer Marq Torien, bassist Lonnie Vincent, guitarist Mick Sweda and drummer Jimmy D'Anda - reunited late last year. The group recently released a new single named "Monstar," which you can hear below.

Billy Sheehan's most recent band, the Fell, will also appear at all of the U.S. tour dates.

Last month the Dead Daisies announced the arrival of Hansen with a new single entitled "Lift Me Up." He joins guitarists Doug Aldrich and David Lowy, drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Jimi Crutchley.

"Hell yeah! It’s been too long and these venues are some of the best on the planet," Aldrich declares in a press release announcing the tour. "There’s a real buzz in the band right now with Kelly joining us and all the new music we’ve been cooking up. Getting back onstage together is gonna be a blast, and I think the fans are in for something special. We’re ready to bring some serious rock ’n’ roll in 2027!”

Hear Bulletboys Perform 'Monstar'

Dead Daisies, the Quireboys and the Gems 2027 Tour Dates

03/04: Bochum, DE @ Zeche

03/05: Eindhoven, NL @ De Effenaar

03/06: Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

03/09: London, UK @ O2 Forum

03/10: Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/13: Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

03/14: Pratteln, CH @ Z7

03/16: Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

03/17: Munich, DE @ Backstage

03/19: Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis

03/20: Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

03/21: Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

Dead Daisies, BulletBoys and the Fell US 2027 Tour Dates:

04/30: Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

05/01: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre

05/02: Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

05/04: Edwardsville, IL @ Wildey Theatre

05/06: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

05/07: Mount Clemens, MI @ Emerald Theatre

05/08: Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre

05/11: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

05/13: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/14: Las Vegas, NV* @ Fremont Country Club

05/15: Anaheim, CA @ The Grand Theater

*No BulletBoys in Las Vegas