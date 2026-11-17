The Dead Daisies and BulletBoys Confirm 2027 US Tour
The Dead Daisies - featuring their new lead singer, Kelly Hansen of Foreigner fame, have finalized the details of their 2027 U.S. tour plans.
You can see the group's newly completed itinerary below.
The Daisies will be joined by the BulletBoys, whose classic lineup - singer Marq Torien, bassist Lonnie Vincent, guitarist Mick Sweda and drummer Jimmy D'Anda - reunited late last year. The group recently released a new single named "Monstar," which you can hear below.
Billy Sheehan's most recent band, the Fell, will also appear at all of the U.S. tour dates.
Last month the Dead Daisies announced the arrival of Hansen with a new single entitled "Lift Me Up." He joins guitarists Doug Aldrich and David Lowy, drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Jimi Crutchley.
"Hell yeah! It’s been too long and these venues are some of the best on the planet," Aldrich declares in a press release announcing the tour. "There’s a real buzz in the band right now with Kelly joining us and all the new music we’ve been cooking up. Getting back onstage together is gonna be a blast, and I think the fans are in for something special. We’re ready to bring some serious rock ’n’ roll in 2027!”
Hear Bulletboys Perform 'Monstar'
Dead Daisies, the Quireboys and the Gems 2027 Tour Dates
03/04: Bochum, DE @ Zeche
03/05: Eindhoven, NL @ De Effenaar
03/06: Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
03/09: London, UK @ O2 Forum
03/10: Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/13: Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
03/14: Pratteln, CH @ Z7
03/16: Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
03/17: Munich, DE @ Backstage
03/19: Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis
03/20: Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
03/21: Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
Dead Daisies, BulletBoys and the Fell US 2027 Tour Dates:
04/30: Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box
05/01: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre
05/02: Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
05/04: Edwardsville, IL @ Wildey Theatre
05/06: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
05/07: Mount Clemens, MI @ Emerald Theatre
05/08: Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre
05/11: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
05/13: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/14: Las Vegas, NV* @ Fremont Country Club
05/15: Anaheim, CA @ The Grand Theater
*No BulletBoys in Las Vegas
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso