Todd Rundgren has scheduled 20 U.S. new concerts in 2027 before he shifts to the U.K. for a string of summer dates in support of Toto. It all follows a busy 2026 that included appearances this week in New Mexico, Texas and Colorado.

He's still out on a previously announced fall tour through the American West as 2026's Damned If I Do Tour winds down. There are currently eight more appearances on Rundgren's concert calendar for the year.

A complete list of 2027 dates, cities and venues can be found below, along with an expanded preview of next year's biggest music festivals and cruises. (Rundgren is playing one of them: The '70s Rock and Romance Cruise.) For more info or tickets, visit Rundgren's official site or rockandromancecruise.com.

When Does Todd Rundgren's 2027 Tour Begin?

In between headliner dates, Rundgren has recently appeared with an interesting variety of fellow classic-rock acts. He memorably opened for Heart in 2025 after sharing stages with Daryl Hall in 2022. That's really just his vibe: "So many musicians are f---ing boring," Hall said during Rundgren's belated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. "You never know what Todd's going to do."

He's also just a really big fan. Other recent tours found Rundgren paying tribute to David Bowie with Adrian Belew and playing songs by the Beatles with Christopher Cross.

Todd Rundgren will be opening for Toto during a series of summer shows in 2027. (Astrida Valigorsky / Rich Fury, Getty Images) Steve Lukather and Todd Rundgren

Rundgren finally entered the Rock Hall in 2021, despite having been eligible since 1993. Patti Smith inducted him. Rundgren spent the intervening years often expressing reservations about the whole thing. By the time he was set to be inducted, however, Rundgren hailed the ceremony as a "celebration" for fans. "They're the ones who wanted it," he told UCR, "and now they've got it."

Either way, his legacy was secure. Something/Anything?, Rundgren's 1972 album, was a gold-selling Top 30 U.S. smash. It was also home to the Top 20 singles "I Saw the Light" and "Hello It's Me." He later hit with "Can We Still Be Friends" from 1978's Hermit of Mink Hollow.

READ MORE: The Heartbreak Behind Todd Rundgren's 'Hello It's Me'

Rundgren had a similar impact as a producer, working on now-classic LPs like Meat Loaf's blockbuster Bat Out of Hell, as well as Hall and Oates' 1974 LP War Babies, the Psychedelic Furs' Forever Now and Grand Funk Railroad's We're an American Band.

Rundgren's eight June 2027 shows with Toto are all in the U.K. – and that's no accident: "From the earliest stages of our career, the U.K. has supported Toto," the band's stalwart Steve Lukather said in an official release. "There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country."

Listen to Todd Rundgren on the 'UCR Podcast'

Todd Rundgren's Remaining 2026 Dates

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk Nightclub

11/15 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

11/16 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

Todd Rundgren's Damned If I Do 2027 Tour

3/13-20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ '70s Rock and Romance Cruise

3/20 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

3/22 – Ponte Vedre Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedre Concert Hall

3/24 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

3/25 – New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

3/27 – Bensalem, PA @ Xciter Center at Parx Casino

3/30 – New York, NY @ City Winery

3/31 – New York, NY @ City Winery

4/2 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

4/3 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

4/5 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur

4/7 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount

4/8 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts

4/10 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

4/11 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

4/13 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

4/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

4/16 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

4/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

4/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Todd Rundgren's 2027 Support Dates With Toto

6/16 – Dublin, IRL @ 3Arena

6/17 – Cork, IRL @ Live at the Marquee

6/19 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

6/20 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

6/22 – Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Live

6/24 – London, UK @ Cardiff Utilita Arena

6/25 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

6/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno