Daryl Hall Announces Spring 2022 U.S. Tour With Todd Rundgren

Daryl Hall has announced a U.S. tour in support of an upcoming two-disc solo retrospective, which comes out April 1. He'll be joined by Todd Rundgren.

BeforeAfter spans all five of Hall’s solo albums, from 1980’s Sacred Songs to 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, along with previously unreleased recordings from his Live From Daryl’s House web and TV series. Those live updates include performances with Rundgren and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Hall and Rundgren hit the road on April 1 in Chicago and play through April 16 in National Harbor, Md. You can see the full list of tour dates and the BeforeAfter track listing below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

Hall also released live duet update of Rundgren's "Can We Still Be Friends," which you can listen to below. BeforeAfter is available for pre-order now.

Rundgren and Hall’s professional relationship dates back nearly 50 years. Rundgren produced Daryl Hall and John Oates’ third album, 1974’s War Babies, and he and several members of his band Utopia performed on the LP. War Babies abandoned the blue-eyed soul of Hall & Oates’ first two albums in lieu of a more keyboard-heavy hard rock sound, though the duo would return to their roots on their 1975 self-titled album, which spawned the Top 10 hit “Sara Smile.”

Hall & Oates recently wrapped a hefty U.S. tour. Despite confirming to UCR in April 2020 that a new Hall & Oates LP was "moving along," Hall is now uncertain whether the duo will release a new album anytime soon.

"Things have changed," he told Billboard last June. "I'm really not sure what's going to happen. I don't know if I'm gonna do a solo record next, or do a [Hall & Oates] record. I don't actually know.”

Daryl Hall / Todd Rundgren 2022 Tour

April 1 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

April 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 7 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

April 11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

April 14 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

April 16 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Daryl Hall, 'BeforeAfter' Track Listing

Disc One:

1. Dreamtime

2. Babs and Babs

3. Foolish Pride

4. Can’t Stop Dreaming

5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart

6. Someone Like You

7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

8. Sacred Songs

9. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)

13. NYCNY

14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:

1. Love Revelation

2. Fools Rush In

3. I’m in a Philly Mood

4. Send Me

5. Justify

6. Borderline

7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

8. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)

9. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)