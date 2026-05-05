Todd Rundgren has announced new tour dates for 2026.

The new concerts will extend his previously announced Damed if I Do Tour through the end of summer, with just-announced dates running through the end of September.

The new dates include stops in the U.S. and in Europe.

"It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for," Rundgren notes in a press release for the new shows.

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

"I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."

Rundgren's current band includes keyboardist Gil Assayas, guitarist Bruce McDaniel, drummer Prairie Prince, horn player Bobby Strickland and bassist Kasim Sulton.

Where Is Todd Rundgren Playing in 2026?

Rundgren's 2026 tour kicks off on June 11 in St. Charles, Illinois. The previously scheduled dates run through mid-July.

todd rundgren tour 2026 Glass Onyon PR loading...

The new concerts begin on Aug. 8 in Englewood, New Jersey, and include concerts in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Minneapolis, before U.S. shows end on Aug. 29 in St. Louis.

A week later, Rundgren brings the Damned If I Do Tour to Europe, with concerts in London, Glasgow and Amsterdam, the tour's final show on Sept. 21.

You can see all of Todd Rundgren's 2026 tour dates below.

The fan presale for the new dates begins at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday (using password VICTORY26). Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

His latest album, Space Force, was released in 2022.

Todd Rundgren, 'Damned if I Do Tour' 2026

June 11 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL

June 12 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines, IL

June 14 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

June 16 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

June 17 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

June 19 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX

June 20 – Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

June 22 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

June 23 – The Parker – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 25 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 26 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 28 – Circle Square Cultural Center – Ocala, FL

June 30 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

July 01 – Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC

July 03 – The Caverns – Pelham, TN

July 05 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

July 06 – Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

July 08 – Community Arts Center – Williamsport, PA

July 09 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

July 11 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

July 12 – Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July 15 – Patchogue Theatre – Patchogue, NY

July 16 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY

July 18 – Bally’s Twin River Casino – Lincoln, RI

July 19 – Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA

August 8, 2026 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

August 9, 2026 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

August 11, 2026 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier

August 12, 2026 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

August 14, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

August 15, 2026 – Newport, KY – MCL Pavilion

August 17, 2026 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bells Beer Garden

August 18, 2026 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

August 20, 2026 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

August 21, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

August 23, 2026 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theater

August 25, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theatre

August 26, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

August 28, 2026 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater

August 29, 2026 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 6, 2026 – Lorica, IT – Campo Sportivo

September 9, 2026 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall

September 10, 2026 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

September 12, 2026 – Manchester, UK – Opera House Manchester

September 13, 2026 – Glasgow, SCT – Theatre Royal Glasgow

September 18, 2026 – Aalburg, DK – Skraaen

September 19, 2026 – Helsingor, DK – Kulturvaerftet - The Culture Yard

September 21, 2026 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Main Hall