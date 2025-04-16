Heart Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates With Todd Rundgren

Heart will hit the road again in August, with support on select dates from Todd Rundgren.

The 14-date trek launches on Aug. 8 in Quincy, Washington, and concludes on Aug. 30 in Bethel, New York. Special guests for certain shows will be announced later.

Tickets to on sale to the general public on April 24. You can see the full list of dates below.

Heart and Todd Rundgren's Recent Activities

Heart and Rundgren are both keeping busy independently in the lead-up to their joint tour. The former recently announced the "An Evening With Heart" tour, which begins on May 31 and will feature the band playing two separate sets each night. The announcement closely followed the conclusion of their Royal Flush Tour, which was postponed from 2024 so Ann Wilson could receive preventative cancer treatment.

Rundgren also announced U.S. dates for the Still Me, (Still We) Tour this week. The trek will run through June and July and will serve as an extension of 2024's Me/We Tour. "The show is kind of a story with a message," Rundgren said in a statement. "Even though a year has passed, I still think the story needs to be told."

Heart and Todd Rundgren August 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 8 - Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *

Aug. 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug. 12 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena

Aug. 13 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Aug. 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage #

Aug. 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

Aug. 18 - Loveland, CO @ Blue Arena

Aug. 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center #

Aug. 24 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Aug. 26 - Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall - The University of Akron #

Aug. 29 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

Aug. 30 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

# An Evening With Heart

* Special guest to be announced