Todd Rundgren Sets US Summer Tour Dates

Todd Rundgren will return to U.S. stages this summer for the Still Me, (Still We) Tour.

He said he thinks of these dates as an extension to the last leg of 2024's Me/We Tour. "The show is kind of a story with a message," Rundgren said in an official statement. "Even though a year has passed, I still think the story needs to be told."

Shows kick off on June 21 in Rhode Island and continue through July in Florida. Along the way, Rundgren will play Chicago, Cincinnati, Minneapolis and Cleveland. Other stops include New York's Syracuse Jazz Festival and a two-night stand at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock.

Artist presales begin at 10AM ET on Tuesday (April 15), with the password VICTORY25. General ticketing begins at 10AM local time on Wednesday (April 16).

Rundgren has been touring a Burt Bacharach-themed show. He also played Japan and Australia this year. His most recent studio project was 2022's guest-packed Space Force, which featured Rick Nielsen, Adrian Belew, Thomas Dolby and others.

"New music is definitely percolating," Rundgren recently told the UCR Podcast. "I've had a lot of different distractions that prevent me from knuckling down and doing it, but those are going to ideally dissipate as the year goes on. I'm a bit busy now but I do have a break coming up in April [until] mid-June, so I'll be doing music before year's end."

Rundgren's touring band will include the long-time rhythm section of bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Prairie Prince, along with guitarist Bruce McDaniel, keyboardist Gil Assayas and horn player Bobby Strickland. McDaniel and Assayas were part of Kasim Sulton's Utopia before following the bassist into Rundgren's lineup for the Clearly Human Tour in 2021.

Todd Rundgren's 2025 Still Me, (Still We) Tour

6/21 – Park Theatre @ Cranston, RI

6/22 – Cary Hall @ Lexington, MA

6/25 – Memorial Hall @ Plymouth, MA

6/26 – Twilight Series @ Pennsauken, NJ

6/28 – Syracuse Jazz Festival @ Syracuse, NY

6/29 – The Egg @ Albany, NY

7/2 – Count Basie Center @ Red Bank, NJ

7/3 – Artpark @ Niagara Falls, NY

7/5-6 – Bearsville Theater @ Woodstock, NY

7/8 – Andrew J. Brady Center @ Cincinnati, OH

7/9 – Bell's Beer Garden @ Kalamazoo, MI

7/11 – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort @ Riverside, IA

7/13 – Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL

7/15 – Sweetwater Pavilion @ Ft Wayne, IN

7/16 – Pantages Theater @ Minneapolis, MN

7/19 – The Agora @ Cleveland, OH

7/20 – Capital One Hall @ Tysons, VA

7/22 – Wilson Center at Cape Fear College @ Wilmington, NC

7/24 – Knight Theater @ Charlotte, NC

7/25 – Charleston Music Hall @ Charleston, SC

7/27 – The Plaza Live @ Orlando, FL

