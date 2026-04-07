The 2023 death of David Crosby officially brought the story of Crosby, Stills and Nash to its end. But Graham Nash started his latest solo tour over the weekend (April 4) and is determined to keep the group's music alive in the concert setting.

He realizes poignantly, that he's the last man standing when it comes to fans being able to hear the classic songs that he's singing each night. "You know, Neil [Young] is never going to do CSN songs," he tells UCR. "Stephen [Stills] is never going on the road again and David [Crosby], unfortunately, has passed away."

"If anybody wants to hear any of those songs, they should come and see me, because I really loved the music that we made," he adds. "Now that I have Adam Minkoff, who plays drums and bass at the same time, by the way, on a couple of songs, and electric guitar and acoustic guitar. [We also have] Zach Djanikian on acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums, bass, mandolin and tenor sax. I can do all that [material justice as a result]."

How Nash Put His Current Solo Band Together

It was his longtime keyboardist Todd Caldwell, an associate who goes back to Nash's later years in CSN, who helped the legendary singer-songwriter fill in the gaps.

"I think [it was] three weeks before a tour, I didn't want to [make a change]," he shares. "I mean, Shane Fontayne is a great guitar player, obviously, but I needed something different and I needed singers. Todd said, 'Do you trust me?' I said, 'Yeah, of course, I trust you.' He said, 'Good, I can put I know two guys that will be just perfect.' And boy, was he right.

READ MORE: Graham Nash Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

What to Expect From Graham Nash's 2026 Tour

He's playing a wide selection of material from not just CSN, but also, his time with the Hollies and plenty of songs from his landmark 1971 solo debut, Songs for Beginners as well as 1974's Wild Tales. There's even a track from his underrated 2004 Crosby & Nash double album that he made with his longtime friend and bandmate, David Crosby.

What is Graham Nash Working on?

The songwriter released Now, his most recent studio album, in 2023 and says he continues to write new songs.

In addition to finalizing a new 33-track collection of previously unreleased CSN music that he says will accompany the new documentary that's been in the works, he's also working on a second book of his photography.

"It has over 100 new images," he tells UCR. "I love photography. My father was the first person to ever turn me onto the magic of photography when I was about 10 years old. In my [first book] A Life in Focus, the portrait of my mother [is one that] I took when I was 11."

Though there's no release date yet, he's also been working on the long-gestating collection of music that highlights the many guest appearances and collaborations that he and Crosby enjoyed with other artists over the years.

"There's 24 pieces of music that we sang with other people," he details. "Things like 'Mexico' with James Taylor, 'Love the One You're With' with [James] and Stephen and it ends up with Carole King recorded live, with me and David singing, "You've Got a Friend."

Listen to Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend' With David Crosby and Graham Nash

Nash has done so much. What is he still trying to improve on? He has a simple, but important answer to that question. "I'm trying to get better at life itself," he says. "I know that I'm 84 now. I know that my life is probably coming to an end soon. But I hope to make it to at least 100."