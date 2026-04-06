Upcoming Crosby, Stills and Nash Documentary Shows ‘Deep Love,’ Not Fighting

Fans can look forward to seeing a different side of Crosby, Stills and Nash when a new documentary is finally released, according to Graham Nash.

"It shows how much we love each other," he tells UCR in a new interview. "Yes, we've argued, you know that and everybody knows that. But we have a deep love for each other and it shows in this movie. People are really going to understand the relative importance of the music that we've made over the last 60 years."

The late David Crosby first shared news about the forthcoming film, which does not yet have a release date, in the summer of 2021. As Nash confirmed with UCR, Robert Zemeckis, known for blockbuster films like the Back to the Future franchise, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Forrest Gump, is attached to the project.

Fans Will Also Hear Previously Unreleased CSN Music

According to Nash, fans can happily expect a soundtrack to go along with the documentary. "Joel Bernstein, my dear friend, who's not only a great photographer himself, but [was] a guitar tech for Bob Dylan, for Prince, for Neil [Young] and for Joni [Mitchell]. he and I have found about 33 songs of CSN that have not been heard before," the singer-songwriter says. "We're trying to put that record together as we speak, so that it comes out with the movie."

The range of the material that the pair are preparing goes from 1969 through 1997. "[With] the 33 songs, we took a title of a song and we listened to every version of that song," he details. "We chose what we consider to be the best version."

Crosby, Stills and Nash in 2006 Michael Buckner, Getty Images loading...

He offers an example from the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young live album that was released in 2024. "[The songs we're working on] really show how much we loved each other. You know, on [the] Fillmore East [album], I think it's 'Helplessly Hoping,'" he remembers. "You can hear us [performing live] [and] someone [does] an unexpected note and [we] start laughing in the middle of the song."

READ MORE: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Announce Unheard 1969 Live Album

"We knew we had magic from the very first moment that David and Steven and I ever sang together in Joni's living room."

Listen to CSNY Perform 'Helplessly Hoping' at the Fillmore in 1969

Where You Can See Graham Nash Live in 2026

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee played his first show of 2026 on Saturday night (April 4). He'll play a good amount of tour dates this year with his solo band, including a pair of concerts with Emmylou Harris and a larger gig at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre where he'll share the stage with the Avett Brothers.

The Red Rocks show, as he tells UCR, came as a result of a personal invite from the Avett Brothers and though he doesn't know them directly, he's looking forward to the concert. Meanwhile, the shows with Harris continue a collaboration that began last summer when they played a pair of concerts together.

"It's a pleasure to work with Emmylou. You know, she is, in her own right, a superstar," he says. Her music with her band is much gentler than mine and when it's followed by my set or preceded by my set, whichever one, we figure it out. It's a great combination and I'm really looking forward to doing [more] shows with her."

READ MORE: Graham Nash Details Summer 2026 Tour Dates