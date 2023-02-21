Graham Nash Announces New Album, ‘Now’

Graham Nash has announced the release of a new album titled Now.

Set to arrive on May 19, the LP marks Nash's first studio release in seven years. His most recent album of original material, This Path Tonight, arrived in 2016. It was followed by a 2022 live album, Graham Nash: Live - Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales, that featured Nash performing his first two solo LPs, Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales, in full.

Now, Nash said, is different. "I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made," he said in a press release. "At this point in my life, that's something to say."

You can hear "Right Now," the album's opening track, now. The album is available for pre-order now; the album's track listing is below.

Nash will launch a U.S. tour called Sixty Years of Songs and Stories in April that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s first single with the Hollies. The first leg of the tour includes multidate runs in cities like Chicago and New York City, while the second leg, beginning in June, will consist of rescheduled West Coast concerts.

A full list of show dates and more information about tickets can be found on Nash's website.

Graham Nash, 'Now' Track Listing

1. "Right Now"

2. "A Better Life"

3. "Golden Idol"

4. "Stars and Stripes"

5. "Love of Mine"

6. "Theme From Pastorale"

7. "In a Dream"

8. "Stand Up"

9. "Feels Like Home"

10. "Buddy’s Back"

11. "Follow Your Heart"

12. "I Watched It All Come Down"

13. "When It Comes to You"