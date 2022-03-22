Graham Nash Announces New Live Album Comprised of Solo Material

Graham Nash has announced Graham Nash: Live, a new concert album featuring the acclaimed musician performing his first two solo LPs, 1971’s Songs For Beginners and 1974’s Wild Tales, in their entirety.

“I’ve been trying to figure out why Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales [were] so popular and I think it’s that intimacy and that immediacy of my emotions,” Nash explained via press release.

Recorded on tour in 2019, Graham Nash: Live sees the singer accompanied by a seven-piece band led by his longtime collaborators, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals).

In anticipation of the album, Nash has released the live version of “Military Madness,” originally from Songs For Beginners. In a statement accompanying the single, the rocker noted that the anti-war song continues to resonate more than 50 years after it was written.

“We’re supposed to learn from history and it doesn’t appear as if we’re learning much,” Nash proclaimed. “Songs like 'Military Madness'…is that not relevant today? The hope that we can change the world, isn’t that still relevant today? I’m very flattered that my music seems to have lasted this long, but I’m also a little upset that we have to keep singing a song like ‘Military Madness’ right up to the present. Enough already!”

Listen to 'Military Madness' From 'Graham Nash: Live'

Nash is in the midst of a national tour scheduled to run through the end of October (remaining tour dates can be found below). In addition to songs from his solo career, fans can expect to hear material from his days in the Hollies, as well as Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Graham Nash: Live will be released May 6 and is available for pre-order.

'Graham Nash: Live,' track listing

1. "Military Madness"

2. "Better Days"

3. "Wounded Bird"

4. "I Used to Be a King"

5. "Be Yourself"

6. "Simple Man"

7. "Man in the Mirror"

8. "There’s Only One"

9. "Sleep Song"

10. "Chicago/We Can Change the World"

11. "Wild Tales"

12. "Hey You (Looking at the Moon)"

13. "Prison Song"

14. "You’ll Never Be The Same"

15. "And So it Goes"

16. "Grave Concern"

17. "Oh! Camil"

18. "I Miss You"

19. "On The Line"

20. "Another Sleep Song"

Graham Nash 2022 North American Tour

March 22 - Cincinnati @ Memorial Hall

March 23 - St. Louis @ The Pageant

March 25 & 26 - Evanston, Ill. @ SAPCE

March 27 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

March 29 - Iowa City, Iowa @ The Englert Theatre

March 30 - Elgin, Ill. @ Blizzard Theater

April 1 - Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark

April 2 & 3 - Kent, Ohio @ The Kent Stage

July 22 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Bardavon

July 31 - Hammondsport, N.Y. @ The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

August 8 - Ocean City, N.J. @ Ocean City Music Pier

October 12 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Rio Theatre

October 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphrey's

October 23 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Washington's

October 25 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater