Graham Nash Announces 2023 U.S. Tour and ‘Now’ Album

Graham Nash has announced the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories 2023 U.S. tour, marking the 60th anniversary of his first single release with the Hollies. He'll also release a new album titled Now in the spring.

The trek will begin on April 15 in Annapolis, Md., and run through May 17 in New York City. In June and July, Nash will also complete a string of West Coast dates that were recently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets at Nash's website.

Now, which does not yet have a firm release date, will mark Nash's first studio album since 2016's This Path Tonight. In May, the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young alum released Graham Nash: Live, which features him playing his first two solo LPs, Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales, in their entireties.

Nash also recently announced that he has curated a new compilation album featuring him and estranged former bandmate David Crosby singing vocal harmonies with several of their musical contemporaries. "It starts with us singing on [Stephen Stills' 1970 solo hit] 'Love the One You're With,' then on Jackson Browne's [1972 hit] 'Doctor My Eyes' and James Taylor's [1975 hit] 'Mexico,'" Nash told The San Diego Union-Tribune of the album, which does not yet have a title or release date. "It finishes off with me and David singing 'You've Got a Friend' with Carole King [in 1993] at the Universal Amphitheatre [in Los Angeles]."

Graham Nash 2023 U.S. Tour

April 15 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage

April 16 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage

April 18 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

April 19 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

April 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 23 - Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

April 25 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

April 26 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

April 28 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

May 8 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

May 10 - Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery

May 14 - New York, NY @ City Winery

May 16 - New York, NY @ City Winery

May 17 - New York, NY @ City Winery

June 17 - Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre

June 18 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

June 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

June 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

June 24 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

June 25 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

June 27 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

June 29 - Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

July 1 - Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

July 2 - Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

July 3 - Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre