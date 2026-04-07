Howard Jones has announced the Things Can Only Get Better tour, a summer trek that will see the new wave legend teaming with several other beloved ‘80s acts.

Joining Jones on the tour will be Wang Chung (known for hits like ”Everybody Have Fun Tonight” and “Let’s Go!”), the English Beat (“Mirror in the Bathroom”, “Save It for Later”) and Modern English (“I Melt With You”). In a press release announcing the trek, Jones – who curated the tour – expressed his excitement.

“I dreamed of curating a tour with my favorite bands that could bring some positivity in our troubled times. I’m thrilled that this is actually happening this summer with the Things Can Only Get Better Tour,” the singer declared. “I’m so excited to be touring with these amazing talents. Our aim is to bring some joy with the banging pop anthems that we all know and love. ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ is a message of hope for a future that we can create, when we stand up for the world we want to live in. Can’t wait to see you this summer!”

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The tour kicks off July 19 in Napa, California and winds its way across North America before concluding July 23 in Ontario. The full list of tour dates can be found below. Famed radio DJ Richard Blade will serve as host for the entirety of the trek.

Things Can Only Get Better 2026 Tour:

July 19 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

July 20 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 21 - Paso Robles, CA @ Paso Robles Event Center

July 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 24 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

July 29 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 30 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

Aug. 4 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

Aug. 5 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aug. 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater At White River State Park

Aug. 8 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino

Aug.15 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Aug. 19 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House Of Blues

Aug. 20 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 21 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Bowl At Sobeys Stadium