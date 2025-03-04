Heart Announces ‘An Evening With’ 2025 Tour
Less than a week after launching their 2025 Royal Flush tour, Heart have announced their spring concert plans.
The An Evening with Heart dates will feature the band performing two separate sets each night. The tour kicks off May 31 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and is currently scheduled to conclude on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.
The band returned to the road Friday night in Las Vegas, after being forced to cut their 2024 tour short due to Ann Wilson's preventative cancer treatment. "Chemo is no joke," the singer later declared. "It takes a lot out of a person."
Read More: Heart Returns to Tour Following Ann Wilson's Cancer Treatment
The pre-sale for An Evening with Heart tickets starts Wednesday, March 5 at 10 AM with the password DREAMS. The general on-sale date is Friday, March 7. You can get more information at their official website.
Heart 'An Evening with Heart' 2025 Tour Dates
May 31: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock
June 1: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
June 3: Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
June 4: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
June 6: Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
June 7: Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckly Amphitheatre
June 10: Evansville, IN - Ford Center
June 12: St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox
June 14: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
June 15: Cedar Point, TX - H-E-B Center
June 17: Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
June 18: Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center
June 20: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
June 22: North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
June 24: Jacksonville, FL - VuStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 25: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
June 27: Orlando, FL - Kia Center
June 28: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Heart Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Annie Zaleski