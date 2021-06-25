Hall and Oates ‘Not Sure’ About Next LP: ‘Things Have Changed’

Hall & Oates appeared noncommittal regarding a new album, despite previously hinting they were already working on their next LP.

In an interview with Billboard, Daryl Hall noted he’d gone into “hibernation” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some artists did a lot of writing, a lot of recording - I didn't do any of that," he admitted. "I can't say ideas didn't come to me. Of course, they did. But I felt like I just needed to shut down and wait for the other side to become apparent, because I thought anything I'd write or do during [the pandemic] would be irrelevant.”

The statement seemingly flies in the face of Hall’s previous comments, which indicated new material by the duo was in the works. In April 2020, he confirmed to UCR that he was collaborating with producer Jett Rebel on a new Hall & Oates LP and that things were “moving along” despite the pandemic.

“I’ve brought John [Oates] into the project,” Hall explained at the time. “There’s a lot of back and forth things going on. Even though we’re all isolated, it’s very much moving along. I think I have about seven tracks cut now. No vocals or anything like that, but really, really strong tracks."

Now, it appears, those songs may not see the light of day.

"Things have changed," Hall explained to Billboard. "I'm really not sure what's going to happen. I don't know if I'm gonna do a solo record next, or do a [Hall & Oates] record. I don't actually know.”

Instead, Hall will turn his focus to the recently announced Hall & Oates 2021 tour, set to begin in August.

Hall & Oates most recent album, a holiday LP titled Home for Christmas, came out in 2006. Their last album of original material was 2003’s Do It for Love. Since then, Hall released his fifth solo LP, Laughing Down Crying, in 2011. Meanwhile, Oates' most recent solo album, Arkansas, came out in 2018.