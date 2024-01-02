Why John Oates Is Glad Hall and Oates’ Big Years Are Behind Them

John Oates said he remained proud of the music he created with Daryl Hall but that Hall & Oates’ big years were not the best times of his life.

The pair are currently in dispute over Oates’ plan to sell his share of the duo’s catalog. In a recent Behind the Velvet Rope episode, Oates said he couldn’t talk about the case and didn’t want to – but predicted that “things will work itself out and time will tell.”

He said, “You can’t ignore the fact that the Hall & Oates catalog of hits and the 50-year career will always trump almost anything that Daryl does on his own or I do on my own. Which is OK, because I’m very proud of that music. I’m really proud of what Daryl and I created together.”

But, he continued, “I don’t like to live in the past. … I make the analogy of what it’s like when you go to a great museum, and you’re really excited to go and see all the beautiful paintings or the exhibits or whatever it might be.

‘Then near the end, your feet start to hurt and you say, ‘You know what? I can’t wait to get out of here.’ That’s kind of how I feel about it.” He added that "it’s just a matter of living in my present."

Hall & Oates' Success Left 'No Time for Reflection'

Summing up the era Hall & Oates are most remembered for, Oates said it had left them with “no time for reflection.” He noted that “it was a lot of business demands, a lot of heavy demands.

“Daryl and I were at the top of the pop world. We had No. 1 record after No. 1 record. We were traveling around the world constantly. Everyone thinks that that was probably the high point of my life, but to be honest with you, it actually wasn’t my favorite time.”

You can watch the interview below.