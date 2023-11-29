Daryl Hall Claims He Was ‘Blindsided’ by John Oates

Details continue to emerge in the ongoing legal battle between hit-making duo Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Hall filed a lawsuit and restraining order against his bandmate earlier this month after discovering Oates was planning to sell his portion of the duo’s joint venture to the company Primary Wave.

In newly unsealed court documents (relayed by TMZ), Hall claimed he was "blindsided" by Oates’ decision to sell, and noted that he would need to approve of such a transaction. Hall further alleged that Oates purposefully timed his decision so that it coincided with the start of Hall’s latest tour. The singer claimed his bandmate was trying to “ambush” and distract him in an attempt to “intentionally to cause me the maximum amount of harm.”

Elsewhere in the documents, Hall insisted he had no interest in selling to Primary Wave, due to what he described as the company’s reputation for exploiting copyrights and trademarks.

"I have no intention of becoming partners with Primary Wave, and [Oates] cannot be permitted to thrust a new partner upon me in this outrageous fashion," the singer wrote in part.

What’s Next in the Hall and Oates Lawsuit?

The judge handling the case has temporarily blocked Oates’ sale to Primary Wave so that the legal proceedings can play out.

Primary Wave reportedly already owns a portion of Hall & Oates’ catalog thanks to a previous agreement, however the extent of that deal – which is more than a decade old – has not been publicly revealed.

An initial court hearing date for the dispute has been set for Nov. 30.