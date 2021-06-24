Hall and Oates Announce Modified 2021 Tour Dates

Hall & Oates have modified and extended their upcoming North American tour, which will now run from August through December.

The 25-date trek will commence as previously announced on Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Mass. Now, instead of wrapping up in October, Hall & Oates have added a handful of November and December dates and will conclude the tour on Dec. 4 in Mashantucket, Conn. Squeeze and KT Tunstall will still provide support on most of the shows.

You can see the dates below. Full ticket info is available at the band's website.

Hall & Oates were slated to hit the road throughout spring and summer 2020 but had to postpone the dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. “For a lot of our fans, we may have been the last ticket they bought before lockdown,” Daryl Hall said in a press release. “Now we want to be the first show they look forward to as the world reopens.”

“The world needs live music and playing live has been an important part of my life,” John Oates added. “The fans miss it and I miss it, and it's going to be exciting and emotional to get back on tour again.”

Hall & Oates spent last year working on material for a new studio album, their first since 2006’s Home for Christmas and first batch of original songs since 2003’s Do It for Love. Now, the duo tells Billboard they’re “not sure” about the prospective new LP.

"Things have changed," Hall said. "I'm really not sure what's going to happen. I don't know if I'm gonna do a solo record next or do a [Hall & Oates] record. I don't actually know, so I'm just gonna shelve that thought and really lock into these shows." Oates added: "We will resume at some point with some sort of recording project, but how it manifests itself and who we work with and how we work ... who knows. We'll just have to regroup and see how that's gonna work."

Hall & Oates 2021 Tour Dates



Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *^



Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavillion at the Mann (HoagieNation) *



Aug. 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^



Aug. 11 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^



Aug. 13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^



Aug. 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^



Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *^



Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *^



Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^



Aug. 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^



Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *^



Aug. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^



Sept. 1 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^



Sept. 18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^



Sept. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^



Sept. 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *



Sept. 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^



Sept. 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *^



Sept. 28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *^



Oct. 1 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^



Nov. 6 - Indio CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino



Nov. 9 - Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center



Nov. 13 - Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center



Dec. 3 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods



Dec. 4 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods



* w/ Squeeze



^ w/ KT Tunstall