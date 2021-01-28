Hall and Oates Confirm Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates
Hall & Oates confirmed their upcoming 2021 tour schedule, rerouting the remaining dates that were previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The band's North American trek is currently scheduled to kick off April 17 in Indio, Calif., and continues April 23 in Honolulu; April 25 in Kahului, Hawaii; and May 21 and 22 in Mashantucket, Ct. Their stint featuring openers Squeeze and KT Tunstall commences Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Mass., and wraps Oct. 5 in Mountain View, Calif. The band's Oct. 7 stop in Portland, Ore., features only Tunstall.
You can see the dates below. Full ticket info is available at the band's website.
John Oates dismissed two popular touring strategies in a 2020 Rolling Stone interview, saying he doesn't like the idea of full-album or "farewell" runs. "I don't think we'd ever do a farewell tour," he said. "Every farewell tour I've ever heard about didn't turn out to be a farewell tour, so I don't know what the hell that means. Sure, if it's a marketing ploy, hey, why not? Everyone needs a hook. Everyone need a shtick. Whatever."
In that same interview, the guitarist noted that Hall & Oates had entered the "early, preliminary days" of a new LP, with Daryl Hall working in Europe with "some young producers he'd getting kind of energized with."
Hall then followed up on that comment in April with UCR, saying he'd worked on seven songs with Dutch producer Jett Rebel, whom he'd met while in Holland playing a festival.
"He literally just came up to me and said, 'Hey, man, I’m a giant fan of yours,' and we just started talking," Hall said. "He gave me a CD of himself, and I went back and went online and listened to what he was doing, and I went, 'This guy is really good.' I started contacting him and we had email conversations."
Hall also noted that he's been "channeling himself" on his latest music: "I think of my own catalog and my own songs, and that can go a lot of different directions."
Hall & Oates 2021 Tour Dates
April 17 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
April 23 - Honnolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Center
April 25 - Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
May 21 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
May 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation
Aug. 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 1 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 1 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 3 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center