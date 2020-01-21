Hall and Oates Announce Tour With Squeeze

Hall & Oates will be going on the road this summer, and they're taking Squeeze and KT Tunstall along with them.

The three acts will play 32 dates across North America beginning May 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and ending Sept. 2 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H.

Prior to that, Hall & Oates have several standalone shows, including a sold-out night at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28 and their HoagieNation Festival in their hometown of Philadelphia on May 23.

You can see the list of North American tour dates below.

“Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends,” Daryl Hall said in a press release. Bandmate John Oates added, "I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour! Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24, at Live Nation at 10AM local time. A pre-sale for VIP packages and Citi cardholders is currently underway and runs through Jan. 23 at 10PM local time.

“I am so excited and jumping for joy with the prospect of this tour with Daryl Hall and John Oates,” Squeeze's primary lead singer, Glenn Tilbrook, said. “They are the bees knees! I had the pleasure of seeing an awesome show of theirs in Kentucky last year and feel that we are a match made in heaven, to be consummated at every show!”

“I have long been a Hall & Oates fan, and this tour is a real treat, a chance to hear all of those great songs each night,” Tilbrook's writing and singing partner Chris Difford added. “This is a tour I'm really looking forward to.”

"How did I get so lucky?” Tunstall said. “I’m going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with the incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill … being on the tour … talk about making my dreams come true ... (Go on, you know you wanna sing it). Come and join us for a show!”

Daryl Hall & John Oates 2020 North American Tour

Feb. 26 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Feb. 28 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 21 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort

March 27 – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center

March 29 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

May 15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

May 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

May 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann at Fairmount Park

May 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

June 5 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 7 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion