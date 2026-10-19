Toto and Todd Rundgren Announce 2027 Tour Dates
Toto and Todd Rundgren will team up for a run of 2027 tour dates starting in June.
The shows are notable, because they will also find the band celebrating its 50th anniversary. Seven concerts have been announced so far and tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 23.
Additional details are available at the official Toto website and you can see all of the dates below.
What Fans Can Expect From the Upcoming Toto and Todd Rundgren Concerts
Nothing but a good time, according to Toto's Steve Lukather, who is very enthusiastic about the band's 2027 plans.
“From the earliest stages of our career, the UK has supported Toto," he said in a press release. "There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country. I can’t wait to bring them great shows featuring Joe [vocalist Joseph Williams], myself, and a band comprised of world-class musicians. It’s going to be a great time for everyone in the venues come summer.”
Toto and Todd Rundgren Both Kept Busy in 2026
The classic rock legends were once again back out on the road with longtime friend Christopher Cross for a second year of touring following a successful 2025 bill that also included Men at Work. This time, the pair were joined by the Romantics for a summer run that brought an evening full of hits to outdoor venues across America.
Rundgren also had a busy summer with his ongoing and humorously titled Damned If I Do outing, which will keep him out on the road through late November. He shed a bit of light regarding the name of the tour.
"It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for," Rundgren noted. "I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."
READ MORE: Todd Rundgren Expands 2026 Tour Dates
In addition to the concerts with Rundgren, Toto has more than 20 additional headlining shows overseas in Europe and other territories that you can also see below.
Toto and Todd Rundgren, 2027 Tour Dates
June 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
June 17 – Cork, Ireland @ Marquee
June 19 - Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
June 20 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
June 22 – Birmingham, England @ bp pulse LIVE
June 24 – Cardiff, England @ Ultilita Arena
June 25 – London, England @ OVO Wembley Arena
Toto, 2027 European Tour Dates (No Todd Rundgren)
March 22 – Osaka, Japan @ Asue Arena Osaka
March 23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ariake Arena
July 01 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
July 03 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark Groningen
July 05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 06 – Bremen, Germany @ Seebuhne an der Waterfront
July 08 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 09 – Mainz, Germany @ Zitadelle Mainz Open Air
July 10 – Balingen, Germany @ Marktplatz Balingen - Open Air
July 12 – Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!Rasen Bonn Gronau
July 13 – Regensburg, Germany @ Open Air am Jahnstadion, Regensburg
July 14 - Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
July 16 - Saint-Julian-En-Genevois, France @ Guitare en Scene Festival
July 19 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival
July 20 – Este, Italy @ Castello Carrarese
July 21 – Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica
July 23 - Klam, Austria @ Burg Clam
July 24 – Konstanz, Germany @ Klein Venedig
July 25 – Northeim, Germany @ Waldbuhne
July 27 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
July 29 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Unibet Arena
July 30 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Aug. 01 - Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
Aug. 02 - Huskvarna, Sweden @ Huskvarna Folkets Park
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci