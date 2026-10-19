Toto and Todd Rundgren Announce 2027 Tour Dates

Toto and Todd Rundgren will team up for a run of 2027 tour dates starting in June.

The shows are notable, because they will also find the band celebrating its 50th anniversary. Seven concerts have been announced so far and tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 23.

Additional details are available at the official Toto website and you can see all of the dates below.

What Fans Can Expect From the Upcoming Toto and Todd Rundgren Concerts

Nothing but a good time, according to Toto's Steve Lukather, who is very enthusiastic about the band's 2027 plans.

“From the earliest stages of our career, the UK has supported Toto," he said in a press release. "There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country. I can’t wait to bring them great shows featuring Joe [vocalist Joseph Williams], myself, and a band comprised of world-class musicians. It’s going to be a great time for everyone in the venues come summer.”

Toto and Todd Rundgren Both Kept Busy in 2026

The classic rock legends were once again back out on the road with longtime friend Christopher Cross for a second year of touring following a successful 2025 bill that also included Men at Work. This time, the pair were joined by the Romantics for a summer run that brought an evening full of hits to outdoor venues across America.

Rundgren also had a busy summer with his ongoing and humorously titled Damned If I Do outing, which will keep him out on the road through late November. He shed a bit of light regarding the name of the tour.

"It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for," Rundgren noted. "I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."

READ MORE: Todd Rundgren Expands 2026 Tour Dates

In addition to the concerts with Rundgren, Toto has more than 20 additional headlining shows overseas in Europe and other territories that you can also see below.

Toto and Todd Rundgren, 2027 Tour Dates

June 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

June 17 – Cork, Ireland @ Marquee

June 19 - Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

June 20 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

June 22 – Birmingham, England @ bp pulse LIVE

June 24 – Cardiff, England @ Ultilita Arena

June 25 – London, England @ OVO Wembley Arena

Toto, 2027 European Tour Dates (No Todd Rundgren)

March 22 – Osaka, Japan @ Asue Arena Osaka

March 23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ariake Arena

July 01 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

July 03 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark Groningen

July 05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 06 – Bremen, Germany @ Seebuhne an der Waterfront

July 08 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 09 – Mainz, Germany @ Zitadelle Mainz Open Air

July 10 – Balingen, Germany @ Marktplatz Balingen - Open Air

July 12 – Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!Rasen Bonn Gronau

July 13 – Regensburg, Germany @ Open Air am Jahnstadion, Regensburg

July 14 - Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

July 16 - Saint-Julian-En-Genevois, France @ Guitare en Scene Festival

July 19 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival

July 20 – Este, Italy @ Castello Carrarese

July 21 – Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica

July 23 - Klam, Austria @ Burg Clam

July 24 – Konstanz, Germany @ Klein Venedig

July 25 – Northeim, Germany @ Waldbuhne

July 27 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

July 29 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Unibet Arena

July 30 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Aug. 01 - Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

Aug. 02 - Huskvarna, Sweden @ Huskvarna Folkets Park