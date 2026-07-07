Todd Rundgren has added more dates to his current tour.

The concerts, taking place across the U.S., continue his Damned If I Do Tour into fall.

Twenty new dates, most in the West and Southwest, are scheduled for October and November, after Rundgren's previously announced European shows end in September.

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Rundgren's band for the tour includes keyboardist Gil Assayas, guitarist Bruce McDaniel, drummer Prairie Prince, horn player Bobby Strickland and bassist Kasim Sulton.

"It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for," Rundgren noted in a press release announcing the shows.

"I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."

Where Is Todd Rundgren Playing in 2026?

Rundgren is now on the road playing dates on the East Coast. He'll tour through August with additional U.S. dates before heading to Europe for eight concerts in September.

The new leg of Rundgren's Damned If I Do Tour begins on Oct. 21 in San Francisco.

Glass Onyon PR todd rundgren 2026 tour

From there he'll play dates in San Diego, Los Angeles, Tucson, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Seattle before wrapping up the tour on Nov. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

You can see all of Rundgren's scheduled 2026 tour dates below.

The fan presale for the new shows starts at 10 a.m. EDR on Wednesday with the password VICTORY26. Local presales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday; tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on July 11.

Todd Rundgren, Damned If I Do Tour 2026

June 11 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL

June 12 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines, IL

June 14 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

June 16 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

June 17 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

June 19 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX

June 20 – Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

June 22 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

June 23 – The Parker – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 25 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 26 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 28 – Circle Square Cultural Center – Ocala, FL

June 30 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

July 01 – Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC

July 03 – The Caverns – Pelham, TN

July 05 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

July 06 – Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

July 08 – Community Arts Center – Williamsport, PA

July 09 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

July 11 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

July 12 – Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July 15 – Patchogue Theatre – Patchogue, NY

July 16 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY

July 18 – Bally’s Twin River Casino – Lincoln, RI

July 19 – Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA

August 8, 2026 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

August 9, 2026 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

August 11, 2026 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier

August 12, 2026 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

August 14, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

August 15, 2026 – Newport, KY – MCL Pavilion

August 17, 2026 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bells Beer Garden

August 18, 2026 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

August 20, 2026 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

August 21, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

August 23, 2026 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theater

August 25, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theatre

August 26, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

August 28, 2026 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater

August 29, 2026 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 6, 2026 – Lorica, IT – Campo Sportivo

September 9, 2026 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall

September 10, 2026 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

September 12, 2026 – Manchester, UK – Opera House Manchester

September 13, 2026 – Glasgow, SCT – Theatre Royal Glasgow

September 18, 2026 – Aalborg, DK – Skraaen

September 19, 2026 – Helsingør, DK – Kulturvaerftet - The Culture Yard

September 21, 2026 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Main Hall

October 21, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theater

October 22, 2026 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theater

October 24, 2026 – Sacramento, CA – Quarry Park Amphitheater

October 25, 2026 – Oxnard, CA – Oxnard PAC

October 27, 2026 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

October 29, 2026 – Temecula, CA – Rhythm On The Vine

October 30, 2026 – Newport Beach, CA – Back Bay Amphitheatre at the Hyatt Regency

November 2, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

November 4, 2026 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

November 6, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo

November 7, 2026 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

November 9, 2026 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

November 10, 2026 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

November 12, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

November 13, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – ZOUK

November 15, 2026 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

November 16, 2026 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theater

November 18, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

November 19, 2026 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 21, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre