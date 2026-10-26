Look forward to a very busy festival and cruise season for music fans. A slew of huge acts have already confirmed 2027 appearances – and that's before several huge events have unveiled their lineups.

The following preview of more than 50 of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises includes appearances by Judas Priest, Journey, Motley Crue, Michael McDonald, Night Ranger, Foreigner with Lou Gramm, David Lee Roth, Kansas, Iron Maiden, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Slash and Kenny Loggins, among many, many others.

Cruises tend to fill up the early-year calendar, as rock fans seek out sun and fun amid the winter doldrums. Jam Cruise 23, Sail Across the Sun, the Rock Legends Cruise, the '80s Cruise and the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise will set sail before March 2027 has come and gone.

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago's Grant Park in July. (Chicago Tribune, Getty Images) Lollapalooza returns to Chicago's Grant Park in July. (Chicago Tribune, Getty Images)

The Latest Music Festival and Cruise News

Timeless favorites like South by Southwest, Lollapalooza, Coachella, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Cruise to the Edge highlight spring events. Ozzfest was even set for a long-awaited return. Several huge festivals hadn't yet confirmed their 2027 slate of performers, however, so bookmark this page to check back as they're added.

READ MORE: 24 Classic Rock Artists Who've Postponed or Canceled 2026 Shows

The summer, as usual, will be dominated by mega-festivals across the U.K. and Europe – including Rock am Ring, Sweden Rock Festival, Nova Rock, Graspop, Tons of Rock, Wacken and Copenhell. Later in 2027, buckle up for Rock Fest, Rocklahoma and the Yacht Rock Cruise.

There's more to come as the year unfolds. Check out our continuously updated guide to all of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises:

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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