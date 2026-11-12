Co-founding trumpeter Lee Loughnane will lead Chicago through more than a dozen additional shows as their 2027 schedule continues to grow. Not that he ever expected to be the last original guy standing.

"We've got a legacy of music behind us that people still want to hear," Loughnane told Rolling Stone. "We come out, plant our feet, and play the hell out of it – and everybody is happy with the shows. And I'm loving the fact that we're able to do it. It's a great band to play it with."

See a complete list of Chicago's 2027 and remaining 2026 shows below, along with an updated look at the biggest upcoming music festivals and cruises. For more information on Chicago's concerts or tickets, head over to their official website.

The Origins of Chicago's Horn-Driven Success

Loughnane helped form Chicago in 1967 with a group of friends from DePaul University when he was just 20. They were initially called the Big Thing and then Chicago Transit Authority, before shortening it. Chicago would eventually reel off 20 Top 10 singles and an incredible five consecutive No. 1 albums.

Their imaginative combination of rock and horns helped create live shows that became just as legendary: "The goal is to start with a bang, bring it down, build it back up, and have everyone standing by the end," Loughnane told Louisville Public Media. "If they're not up at the end of the show, you're in trouble."

At one point, Lee Loughnane and Chicago scored five consecutive No. 1 albums. (Ian Showell / Keystone, Getty Images) At one point, Lee Loughnane and Chicago scored five consecutive No. 1 albums. (Ian Showell / Keystone, Getty Images)

As usual, Chicago was the road for most of 2026. Beyond many headlining shows, they also appeared with Styx on a well-received tour that wrapped in September. They began the year at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort – and Chicago returns there as part of their 2027 tour plans.

Loughnane is joined by singer Rudy Cardenas, saxophonist and flute player Ray Herrmann, trombone player Nick Lane, guitarist Tony Obrohta, bassist and vocalist Eric Baines, keyboardists and vocalists Carlos Murguia and Justin Avery, drummer Wally Reyes Jr. and percussionist Ramon "Ray" Yslas.

When Does Chicago Begin Their 2027 Tour?

When Chicago started, Loughnane was part of a lively section of players that included outgoing trombone player James Pankow and the talented multi-instrumentalist Walt Parazaider – and they tended to command the spotlight. "I always preferred being in the background, not having to put myself out in front and talk to the audience and do all that," Loughnane admitted to Rolling Stone. "I just sort of left that to the other guys."

READ MORE: Ranking Every Chicago Album

Then their lineup began to change through a series of more recent retirements – including Parazaider, who died earlier this year. Eventually, Loughnane was the only remaining co-founding member.

"Now," he admits, "I don't have any choice. I've got to be out there doing more things than I ever imagined that I would be doing." Thankfully, however, he's "enjoying it," Loughnane told Rolling Stone. "You grow with whatever it is you need to do at the time."

Listen to Lee Loughnane's Interview on the 'UCR Podcast'

Remaining Chicago 2026 Tour Stops

11/13 – Westbury, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

11/14 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort

11/15 – Youngstown, OH @ DeYor Performing Arts Center

11/17 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

11/18 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Chicago's 2027 Tour Dates

(new dates in bold)

1/29 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Saenger Theatre

1/30 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center

1/31 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

2/2 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

2/4 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

2/5 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center Theatre

2/7 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

2/8 – Daytona Beach, FL@ Peabody Auditorium

2/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

2/12 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

2/13 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

3/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel

3/20 – Lake Charles, LA @ Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

3/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

3/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

3/26 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

3/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

3/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

3/30 – Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

4/1 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

4/2 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center

5/9 – Gros Islet, Saint Lucia @ Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

6/25 – Lincoln, CA @ Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

6/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay

6/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay

10/8 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Lee Loughnane's Interview on the 'UCR Podcast'