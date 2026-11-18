Europe is helping to ring in the oncoming holiday season with "This Time of Year," the newest single from their Come This Madness album. You can watch a video for the track below.

The Scandinavian '80s hitmakers, known for memorable tunes like their global smash, "The Final Countdown," plus others including "Carrie," Rock the Night" and "Superstitious," are sharing their latest song to offer a soundtrack to the many different emotions that come with the season.

"Just a bit of holiday fun with some of that old Scandinavian melancholy. Mic Michaeli [Europe's keyboardist] and myself wrote this song in the same way we wrote ‘Carrie,’ ‘Walk The Earth’ and many others," vocalist Joey Tempest shared in a press release. "Usually, [it involved] a late-night jam [with] just the two of us."

As he revealed, "This Time of Year" is one that took a while to find its final destination and form. "Years later around the holidays the lyrics came to me. The time of year when our human emotions seem to come more easily to the surface," Tempest explained. "When we remember loved ones, when there is also a feeling that maybe we can start anew.”

Watch Europe's 'This Time of Year' Video

How Europe's New Album Was Partially Inspired by the '80s

As drummer Ian Haugland tells UCR, Come This Madness found the group revisiting some familiar patterns when it came to their approach and how they worked on songs for the new album.

"In a way, we perceived and wrote the songs and recording-wise, made the demos more like the way we did in the 80s," he shares. "Back in the day, Joey basically did all the demos in his home studio with the drum machine and and his Rockman guitar amplifier and stuff and then brought us a finished package. So we just basically rehearsed the demo and went into the studio and recorded [the song]."

"These days, obviously, it's [often] more of a situation where you keep sending files [to each other] on the internet," he adds. "But still, what we did was we made more or less finished demos before we went into the recording studios."

As Haugland notes, doing things that way was different when compared with how they did their last two albums, 2015's War of Kings and 2017's Walk the Earth with producer Dave Cobb (Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons), who "just wanted to hear a loose structure" when it came to their song ideas. The upside was that it kept "the procedure very fresh and exciting."

Still, he thinks there's a real benefit with how they handled the material for Come This Madness. "What you lose is the ability to live with the music and to make a long term decision," he explains. "You know, let the wine sit on the shelf for a while before you drink it."

"I think that kind of work ethic is more suitable to us than creating in the spur of the moment, like [we did] with Dave Cobb," he concludes. "So this is definitely much more like back in the 80s, the way we used to record and play."

Watch Europe's 'Scandinavian Eyes' Video

'The Final Countdown' at 40

As their signature single hits the 40-year mark, Haugland reports that their long-in-the-works documentary is still a pressing concern. He says that since filming wrapped up before they did Come This Madness, there's a chance that they might want to update the storyline with additional footage and interviews.

But currently, the group has been revisiting its history in a different way, touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their landmark album and single. They'll finish off their 2026 dates for The Final Countdown 40th anniversary tour this month with concerts in the Czech Republic and Finland.

"We've been revisiting some of the songs that we haven't played since the 30th anniversary of [the album]," he shared, as they were rehearsing some of the deeper cuts. "But you know, it's like learning to ride a bike. Once you hear it and play it through one or two times. It's back there [in your memory]. It's great fun, because sometimes you've forgotten what you did."

As it happens, "The Final Countdown" was the last song they finished for the record, he recalls. "I remember hearing that song in Joey's car. He played it in his car stereo, and he said, 'Listen, Ian. I want you to hear this song. I don't know if it's good, but maybe you can tell me what you think.'"

"That was the very first time I heard 'The Final Countdown' and my very first thought was that this is very special," he adds. "I didn't feel that it was a hit song -- it was just different, very different. I never heard anything like it [from], well, basically any band."

"Because it had the the the keyboard riff as the driving hook," he explains. "So it was very different from anything else. But I remember thinking, this is going to be different, but it was great."

READ MORE: How Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Fused Disco With David Bowie

Watch Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Video

2027 will find the group doing extensive touring in support of Come This Madness. They'll play their own headline dates and also will link up with Scorpions for a series of shows and later in the year, they'll also do concerts with Foreigner. You can see all of the currently confirmed tour information below.

Europe, 2026-2027 Tour Dates

November 21, 2026 — Ostrava, Czech Republic — Ostravar Aréna

November 25, 2026 — Helsinki, Finland — Aalto Hall / House of Culture

November 27, 2026 — Jyväskylä, Finland — John Smith Rock Frozen Paviljonki

November 28, 2026 — Joensuu, Finland — Unholy Winter Festival, Joensuu Areena

January 13, 2027 — Tokyo, Japan — NHK Hall

January 14, 2027 — Nagoya, Japan — Nagoya City Public Hall (Shirakawa Hall / Shi Kokaido)

January 15, 2027 — Osaka, Japan — Grand Cube Osaka

January 17, 2027 — Tokyo, Japan — SGC Hall Ariake

April 10, 2027 — São Paulo, Brazil — Suhai Music Hall

April 11, 2027 — Curitiba, Brazil — Teatro Guaíra

April 13, 2027 — Porto Alegre, Brazil — Auditório Araújo Vianna

April 16, 2027 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Teatro Gran Rivadavia

April 18, 2027 — Santiago, Chile — Santander Arena

June 9–12, 2027 — Sölvesborg, Sweden — Sweden Rock Festival (exact day TBA)

June 12, 2027 — Zagreb, Croatia — Arena Zagreb (with Scorpions)

June 15, 2027 — Vienna, Austria — Wiener Stadthalle (with Scorpions)

June 30, 2027 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena (with Scorpions)

July 3, 2027 — Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro (with Scorpions)

July 6, 2027 — London, England — The O2 (with Scorpions)

July 9, 2027 — Manchester, England — Co-op Live (with Scorpions)

October 6, 2027 — Bordeaux/Mérignac, France — Le Pin Galant

October 8, 2027 — Lyon/Villeurbanne, France — Le Transbordeur

October 9, 2027 — Paris, France — Zénith Paris – La Villette

October 10, 2027 — Strasbourg, France — La Laiterie

October 12, 2027 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle (with Foreigner)

October 13, 2027 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena (with Foreigner)

October 15, 2027 — Hannover, Germany — ZAG Arena (with Foreigner)

October 16, 2027 — Düsseldorf, Germany — PSD Bank Dome (with Foreigner)

October 17, 2027 — Stuttgart, Germany — Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle (with Foreigner)

October 19, 2027 — Frankfurt, Germany — Festhalle (with Foreigner)

October 20, 2027 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle (with Foreigner)