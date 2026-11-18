Queen has reworked a hurriedly recorded '80s-era holiday single with a new limited-edition 7" single dubbed "Thank God It's Christmas ... Again!" The original song, recorded during a break on the first leg of the Works Tour and issued in November 1984, boasts nearly half a billion streams.

But Brian May and Roger Taylor say they were never happy with the results. "We put it all down at home with a drum machine in just a few hours, and then [late Queen frontman] Freddie [Mercury] did his part in a single session in Munich," May said in an official statement. "The record company turned it around in record time, just in time for Christmas. But the whole thing was a rush job."

"Thank God It's Christmas ... Again!" is set for release today. Check out the single's artwork and stream the newly updated song below.

How Queen Updated 'Thank God It's Christmas'

May and Taylor went into the studio earlier this year to add additional guitars, real drums and more backing vocals, among other things. "It never quite felt as perfect a Queen track to me as it could have done," Taylor said, "so the opportunity to remake it with new backing vocals and real drums as well as extra guitar has brought the track up to our full Queen standards."

May and Taylor produced "Thank God It's Christmas ... Again!" with Joshua J. Macrae, Justin Shirley-Smith & Kris Fredriksson. The original single was produced by Queen and Reinhold Mack, who also collaborated on The Works, among other projects.

"It's all shiny and new," May said. "Freddie's original vocal, of course, stands up as glittering as ever, one of his best – but we sure added some sparkle."

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Why Queen's "Thank God It's Christmas' Was So Special

This new version of "Thank God It's Christmas ... Again!" also completes a creative circle for May and Taylor, who have rarely written together throughout Queen's storied career. "It was Roger and I who collaborated to create this song back then, and direct collabs between us almost never happened," May said. "This was special. Roger had the verses all worked out, and I could hear a chorus in my head."

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The 1984 edition of "Thank God It's Christmas" arrived in the U.K. on Nov. 26, the same day Band Aid recorded another holiday favorite, "Do They Know It's Christmas." Queen was set for a return to the road, so they didn't initially create a companion video. (One finally arrived in 2019.)

As a result, May said Queen's record company felt the song could have been even bigger. "So the two of us went back in and reworked the track," May added, "doing all the extra production things we might have done in the day if we had had time."

The Best Song From Every Queen Album A thread of hard-won individuality runs through it all: Queen was a band like no other. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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