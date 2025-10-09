Chicago Extends Incredible Run With First Confirmed 2026 Dates

Chicago ensured that a remarkable tradition continues with their first confirmed dates of 2026. They have toured every year since the group was founded in the late '60s.

Keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow were there from the beginning. They're joined on next year's dates by a lineup that includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute and Neil Donell on vocals, among others.

They'll begin 2026 with a limited nine-show engagement in February at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. This is Chicago's ninth year at the Venetian, making theirs the longest-running residency in the venue's history. See the complete list of dates below.

READ MORE: Top 10 Terry Kath Chicago Songs

Presales for Citi cardmembers begin at 10AM PT on Monday, Oct. 13 and until until 10PM PT on Thursday, Oct. 16. More pre-sale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

When Do Chicago Tickets Go on Sale?

Other pre-sale ticketing is set to follow during the week before the general on sale begins at 10AM PT on Friday, Oct. 17. Pricing begins at $49.95, plus applicable fees, and they'll be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at the Venetian Resort, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

Chicago has been hailed as the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. They celebrated the 50th anniversary of the five-times platinum chart-topping Chicago IX: Chicago's Greatest Hits in August with the release of Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded.

Chicago 2026 Tour

(All shows begin at 8PM local time)

2/13 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/14 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/15 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/18 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/20 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/21 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/25 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/27 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/28 – Las Vegas @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

Listen to Lee Loughnane's Interview on the 'UCR Podcast'