Chicago Adds More Than 35 Shows to 2025 Tour

Chicago has added more than 35 new stops to a previously announced run of 2025 concerts in North America. The complete list of shows is below; newly announced dates are followed by an asterisk.

The tour was already set to begin on Jan. 26, in Melbourne, Florida, and now runs through Sept. 10 in San Diego. Chicago will preview the shows with a Jan. 24 appearance on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show.

Key stops include New York City, Boston, St. Louis, Denver, Kansas City, Phoenix, Milwaukee and Atlantic City, among others. Chicago will also perform in an extended residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas, beginning on Feb. 28. More dates are expected to be announced.

Chicago played sold-out shows in 2024 across America and into Japan, both alone and in co-headlining appearances with Earth Wind and Fire. They also celebrated the anniversary of their double-platinum debut with Live at 55, a guest-packed movie and album featuring Steve Vai and others that arrived in November.

Tickets for most of the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, Jan 17. Visit ChicagoTheBand.com/tour for more information and tickets.

Chicago 2025 Tour Dates

1/26 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center For The Performing Arts

1/30 - Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

1/31 - Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater

2/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/1 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

3/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/7-9 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/14-15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/27 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort*

3/28 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

3/29 - Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

3/31 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/2 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/4-5 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

4/8 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

4/9 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

4/11 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

4/12 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/13 - St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/16 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

4/18 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

4/19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

6/13 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater*

6/17 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater*

6/18 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center*

6/20 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center*

6/21 - Ft Wayne, IA @ Embassy Theatre*

6/24 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium*

6/25 - Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

6/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre*

6/28 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

7/1 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater*

7/2 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre*

7/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavillion

7/22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Virginia Beach - The Dome*

7/23 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

7/25 - Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center*

7/26-27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

7/29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

7/31 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater*

8/1 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavillion*

8/2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavillion*

8/5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza*

8/6 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*

8/8 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark*

8/9 - Verona, NY @ The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*

8/10 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

8/21 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater*

8/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater*

8/24 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater*

8/27 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden*

8/31 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/3 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts*

9/5 - Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/6-7 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

9/9 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

9/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park*