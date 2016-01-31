Our list of Top 10 Terry Kath Chicago Songs reveals the late guitarist to be more than simply a co-founding member of the band. He was their heart and soul.

Chicago's category-smashing sound seemed to arrive fully formed, beginning with 1969's Chicago Transit Authority. Was this jazz? Was it pop? Was it rock? The answer was, of course, yes to all. Chicago were able to merge these heretofore separate sounds into something largely brand new. Al Kooper and Blood, Sweat & Tears released their debut album, Child Is The Father To Man, a year earlier – blazing a path of similar style. But it would be Chicago, propelled by the fiery guitar work and rough-hewn voice of Terry Kath, who took the ball and ran with it.

As you'll see in this list of Top 10 Terry Kath Chicago Songs, the band's jazz leanings – at least until his untimely early death – were perfectly balanced by the guitarist's hard-edged rock attack. That gave Chicago an unusual dimension, even as it revealed the depths of Kath's talent and soul.