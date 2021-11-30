Chicago and Brian Wilson Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Chicago and Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining tour for summer 2022.

The trek begins in Phoenix on June 7, before winding through 25 cities across the U.S.A. Stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Dallas and Cincinnati highlight the tour, which ends July 26 in Clarkston, Mich. A full list of dates can be found below.

Wilson, the singer, songwriter and producer best-known as a member of the Beach Boys, will be bringing two of his former bandmates along for the tour. Fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine will be part of the trek, as will Blondie Chaplin, the singer-guitarist who was a member of the group from 1972-73.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 3 at 10am (local time) and can be purchased through the artists’ respective websites.

The 2022 tour will continue a busy time for Wilson. The famed rocker was the subject of the documentary Long Promised Road, which chronicled the highs and lows of his career, as well as his personal mental health issues. Wilson also released his new studio album, At My Piano, in November, timed around the documentary’s release.

Meanwhile, fellow tour headliners Chicago have been busy lately as well. The band released an expansive 50th anniversary edition of Chicago at Carnegie Hall earlier this year, and has spent a large portion of 2021 taking their An Evening with Chicago and their Greatest Hits tour across the country.

Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 Tour

Jun 7 – Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun 9 – Los Angeles @ The Forum

Jun 10 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jun 11 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Jun 14 – Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre

Jun 16 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun 18 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theater

Jun 21 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Jun 24 – Dallas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Jun 25 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Jun 28 – Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 29 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 1 – Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 10 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Jul 11 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 13 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Jul 14 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul 15 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul 17 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul 20 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jul 22 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jul 23 – Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center

Jul 24 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre