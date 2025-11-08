2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Photo Gallery

Some of rock's biggest stars are gathering in Los Angeles tonight for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

We will be updating this gallery with photos of the inductees, performers, guest speakers and other stars attending tonight's big show.

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes are being inducted in the performer category. Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Music Influence category, with Carole Kaye, Thom Bell and Nicky Hopkins being honored for Musical Excellence.

With Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers recently announcing that he would be unable to attend and perform at the ceremony, drummer Simon Kirke instead performed the band's music all-star band including Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson.

Legendary former late night host David Letterman inducted his friend Warren Zevon, who died in 2003. Letterman was among the most public voices in a years-long campaign to have the hall honor the "Werewolves of London" singer.

How to Watch the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, and will be available to stream following the ceremony. On Thursday, Jan. 1 ABC will air a special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments, which will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.