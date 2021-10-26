Watch the Trailer for New Brian Wilson Documentary

A new trailer has been released for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, the upcoming documentary chronicling the career of the legendary Beach Boys leader.

Directed by Brent Wilson (no relation), the movie looks at the highly influential, yet often troubled history of one of rock’s most prolific creators. As a founder, singer, songwriter and record producer, Wilson piloted the Beach Boys during their rise to one of the biggest bands in the world. His unique approaches to song composition, vocal harmonies and recording techniques earned him a reputation as one of music’s true geniuses. However, Wilson also battled mental illness and drug abuse, both of which contributed to long absences during his career.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road examines the highs and lows of Wilson’s fascinating life, with the rocker himself appearing throughout via candid interviews. Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Al Jardine, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Don Was, Linda Perry, pop singer Nick Jonas and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James are among the additional musicians who were interviewed for the documentary. Wilson and James also collaborated on an original song, “Right Where I Belong,” exclusively for the film.

“Brian just threw away the rule book. Just took you out of where you were and took you to another place,” John explains early in the trailer, which can be watched below. Springsteen soon echoes those sentiments with praise of his own for Wilson’s work. “There was no greater world created in rock n’ roll than the Beach Boys,” the Boss declares. “The level of musicianship, I don’t think anybody’s touched it yet.”

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road premiered earlier this year at Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film will be released in theaters and on VOD on Nov. 19.