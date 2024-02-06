Beach Boys Announce ‘Endless Summer Gold’ 2024 Tour

The Beach Boys have announced a 2024 tour that will keep them on the road for much of the year. The Endless Summer Gold tour starts on Feb. 21 with dates in Honolulu and wraps up on Sept. 23 in Nashville.

The U.S. tour will include a few stops at summer music festivals, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Stagecoach in Indio, California.

Below is a complete list of the tour dates, including a late-October run on the Malt Shop Memories Cruise.

Former Traffic and Fleetwood Mac member Dave Mason will join the Endless Summer Gold tour for a handful of states starting in late May. Tickets for the first two months of shows are on sale now; other tickets go on sale on Feb. 16. You can find more information on ticket purchases at the band's website.

Where Are the Beach Boys Touring in 2024?

The Beach Boys' 2024 tour goes to Florida after its Hawaii debut and then heads throughout the country, with stops in Myrtle Beach, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Denver and dozens more cities.

The band is led these days by co-founder Mike Love and includes longtime member Bruce Johnston. Co-founder Brian Wilson was last on the road in 2022 as a solo act with a touring group that included former Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman.

Wilson's wife, Melinda, died last week. She helped revive the singer and songwriter's career after they met in the mid-'80s. Wilson's well-documented struggles over the years left him performing and recording only sporadically with the Beach Boys since the '70s. After marrying Melinda in 1995, she became his manager and helped him stage a comeback that included tours and albums as both a solo artist and as a member of the Beach Boys.

A limited edition book, The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys, will be published on April 2. The book will chronicle the group's career from its launch in 1961 and include remembrances from band members as well as famous fans like Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton.

The Beach Boys, Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour

2/21/24 @ Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI*

2/22/24 @ Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI*

3/01/24 @ Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL*

3/02/24 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL*

3/03/24 @ Sunrise Theatre (MATINEE) in Fort Pierce, FL*

3/03/24 @ Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL*

3/07/24 @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (MATINEE) in The Villages, FL*

3/07/24 @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, FL*

3/08/24 @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (MATINEE) in Fort Myers, FL*

3/08/24 @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, FL*

3/09/24 @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL*

4/25/24 @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LA*

4/26/24 @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, AZ*

4/27/24 @ Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, NV*

4/28/24 @ Stagecoach in Indio, CA*

5/24/24 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT^

5/25/24 @ Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY^

5/26/24 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH^

5/27/24 @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport, NY

5/30/24 @ St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY

5/31/24 @ Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY

6/01/24 @ PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ^

6/02/24 @ Wolf Trap - Filene Center** in Vienna, VA**

6/20/24 @ Alabama Theatre (MATINEE) in North Myrtle Beach, SC

6/20/24 @ Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, SC

6/22/24 @ Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ*

6/23/24 @ The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, DE

6/27/24 @ State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, PA

6/28/24 @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chautauqua, NY

6/29/24 @ American Music Theatre (MATINEE) in Lancaster, PA

6/29/24 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA

7/01/24 @ Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, OH

7/02/24 @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Youngstown, OH

7/05/24 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI

7/06/24 @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN

7/09/24 @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato, MN

7/10/24 @ The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN

7/11/24 @ Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay, WI

7/12/24 @ McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, IA

7/14/24 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

7/16/24 @ Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO

8/02/24 @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, ME

8/05/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ*

8/05/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ*

8/06/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ*

8/06/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ*

8/08/24 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY^

8/14/24 @ Levitt Pavilion in Denver, CO

8/15/24 @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO

8/16/24 @ Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO

8/17/24 @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, CO*

8/22/24 @ Western Idaho Fair - Western Idaho Fairgrounds in Boise, ID

8/24/24 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/25/24 @ Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR

8/27/24 @ Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, CA

8/28/24 @ Green Music Center - Joan and Sanford Weill Hall + Lawn in Rohnert Park, CA

8/29/24 @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA

8/30/24 @ Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

9/20/24 @ Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, PA*

9/21/24 @ Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV

9/22/24 @ Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY*

9/23/24 @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

10/30/24 @ Malt Shop Memories Cruise*

* On sale now

** On sale 2/16

^ With Special Guest Dave Mason