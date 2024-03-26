‘The Beach Boys’ Documentary Coming to Disney Plus

A brand new documentary about the Beach Boys will arrive on Disney+ on May 24.

Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, The Beach Boys chronicles the band's rise to fame through never-before-seen footage, plus new interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston and more.

As a press release notes, the film is "a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come."

Viewers can also expect to see interviews with other music industry figures like Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monae, Ryan Tedder and Don Was, as well as "hear from the group's Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words."

More New Material From the Beach Boys

In addition to this year's film, the Beach Boys will release their one and only official book, The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys, on April 2. The book includes both stories from the band's history as told by the members themselves, and a collection of rare photos. It also includes contributions from some of the biggest names in music, including but not limited to Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Ray Davies, Bob Dylan, Def Leppard, David Lee Roth, Roger McGuinn, Graham Nash, Jimmy Page, Carly Simon, Pete Townshend and Thom Yorke.

The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys is currently available for pre-ordering.