Brian Wilson Has Dementia, Family Applies for Conservatorship

Beach Boys visionary Brian Wilson is suffering from dementia, and is unable to care for himself after the death of his wife and manager, his family said.

Longtime members of his team have applied to place him under a conservatorship for his own good – with the promise that the 81-year-old will remain free to do anything he wants to.

Melinda Ledbetter, Wilson’s wife since 1995, had been credited with helping the musician retain control of himself amid a series of health issues, some caused by his past addiction battles.

Reporting her passing in January, Wilson said: “Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career.”

In a statement via social media, the Wilson family said: “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors… we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.”

Noting that the move was "consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda,” the statement continued: “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household,

“Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

The message concluded: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends, and continue to work on current projects, as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Judge to Decide Brian Wilson’s Future

More detail appeared in the filing for a court hearing, where a judge will decide if the conservatorship should be put in place. “The (proposed) conservatee does not have the capacity to informed consent to the administration of medications appropriate to the care and treatment of major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia),” the filing read.

It added that Wilson’s condition left him unable to “understand and appreciate the consequences of giving consent to the administration of medications,” and that the musician won’t attend any hearings “because of medical inability.”

The hearing is scheduled for April 26.