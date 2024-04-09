Watch the New Trailer for Upcoming Beach Boys Documentary

The official trailer for the upcoming Beach Boys documentary has been released. The Beach Boys will premiere on Disney+ on May 24.

The film will include previously unreleased footage of the group as well as new interviews with band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston. Archival interviews with late members Carl and Dennis Wilson will also be featured

Fans like Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monae and Don Was will also share insight into the Beach Boys' enduring popularity and appeal after more than 60 years.

READ MORE: When the Beach Boys Created a Masterpiece With 'Pet Sounds'

On the same day as the documentary's release, a companion soundtrack album will also come out. You can watch the new trailer below.

"I'm super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job," said Brian Wilson in a press release. "It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies."

What Are the Beach Boys Doing in 2024?

The Beach Boys documentary is just one of the projects the legendary group has on tap for 2024. A new book about the band was just released that chronicles its history through the various members' words.

The group also has a summer tour lined up that resumes on April 25 with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. They'll stay on the road through the end of September with a show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium; they then hit the Malt Shop Memories Cruise on Oct. 30. You can see the Beach Boys' list of 2024 tour dates below.

4/25/24 @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LA

4/26/24 @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, AZ

4/27/24 @ Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, NV

4/28/24 @ Stagecoach in Indio, CA

5/24/24 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT

5/25/24 @ Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY

5/26/24 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH

5/27/24 @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport, NY

5/30/24 @ St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY

5/31/24 @ Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY

6/01/24 @ PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

6/02/24 @ Wolf Trap - Filene Center in Vienna, VA

6/20/24 @ Alabama Theatre (MATINEE) in North Myrtle Beach, SC

6/20/24 @ Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, SC

6/22/24 @ Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ

6/23/24 @ The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, DE

6/27/24 @ State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, PA

6/28/24 @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chautauqua, NY

6/29/24 @ American Music Theatre (MATINEE) in Lancaster, PA

6/29/24 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA

7/01/24 @ Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, OH

7/02/24 @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Youngstown, OH

7/05/24 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI

7/06/24 @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN

7/09/24 @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato, MN

7/10/24 @ The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN

7/11/24 @ Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay, WI

7/12/24 @ McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, IA

7/14/24 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

7/16/24 @ Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO

8/02/24 @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, ME

8/05/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ

8/05/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ

8/06/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ

8/06/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ

8/08/24 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY

8/14/24 @ Levitt Pavilion in Denver, CO

8/15/24 @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO

8/16/24 @ Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO

8/17/24 @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, CO

8/22/24 @ Western Idaho Fair - Western Idaho Fairgrounds in Boise, ID

8/24/24 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/25/24 @ Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR

8/27/24 @ Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, CA

8/28/24 @ Green Music Center - Joan and Sanford Weill Hall + Lawn in Rohnert Park, CA

8/29/24 @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA

8/30/24 @ Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

9/20/24 @ Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, PA

9/21/24 @ Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV

9/22/24 @ Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY

9/23/24 @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

10/30/24 @ Malt Shop Memories Cruise