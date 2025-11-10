Chicago Adds More 2026 Tour Dates
Chicago has added more than 15 new tour dates to their 2026 schedule.
The band had previously announced a run of shows in Las Vegas beginning in February, along with various dates from March to May next year.
The new concerts extend the May schedule through most of the month.
Chicago recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars, performing "25 or 6 to 4" in a tribute to the city of Chicago. You can see Team Chicago's choreographed dance on the program as the band plays its classic song below.
Watch Chicago Perform '25 or 6 to 4' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Where Is Chicago Playing in 2026?
Chicago's new concert dates begin on May 1 with a date in Brandon, Mississippi. The performances will take place throughout the month, concluding in Chattanooga on May 29.
In between, the band will play concerts in Biloxi, Augusta, Nashville and more.
They still have a few shows left on their 2025 schedule, including a date in East Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday. After their final concert of the year on Nov. 16 in Brookings, South Dakota, Chicago will resume performances on Feb. 13 at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.
They will perform a total of nine shows at the venue until the end of the month before heading out on tour on March 3 for a performance in Albuquerque. You can see all of Chicago's current tour dates below.
Fan Club presales for the new dates go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. The public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
You can find more information at Chicago's website.
Chicago 2025-26 Tour
November 12, 2025 – East Lansing, MI – Wharton Center
November 13, 2025 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre
November 15, 2025 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
November 16, 2025 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center
February 13, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 14, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 15, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 18, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 20, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 21, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 25, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
February 28, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
March 3, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – Route 66 Casino
March 4, 2026 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
March 6, 2026 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
March 7, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 9, 2026 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall
March 12, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
March 14, 2026 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
May 1, 2026 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
May 2, 2026 – Lake Charles, LA – Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget
May 5, 2026 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
May 8, 2026 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
May 9, 2026 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
May 10, 2026 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
May 13, 2026 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
May 14, 2026 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
May 16, 2026 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theatre
May 17, 2026 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium
May 19, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
May 21, 2026 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre
May 22, 2026 – Danville, VA – The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
May 23, 2026 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
May 26, 2026 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
May 27, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Opry House
May 29, 2026 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
