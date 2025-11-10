Chicago has added more than 15 new tour dates to their 2026 schedule.

The band had previously announced a run of shows in Las Vegas beginning in February, along with various dates from March to May next year.

The new concerts extend the May schedule through most of the month.

Chicago recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars, performing "25 or 6 to 4" in a tribute to the city of Chicago. You can see Team Chicago's choreographed dance on the program as the band plays its classic song below.

Watch Chicago Perform '25 or 6 to 4' on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Where Is Chicago Playing in 2026?

Chicago's new concert dates begin on May 1 with a date in Brandon, Mississippi. The performances will take place throughout the month, concluding in Chattanooga on May 29.

In between, the band will play concerts in Biloxi, Augusta, Nashville and more.

They still have a few shows left on their 2025 schedule, including a date in East Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday. After their final concert of the year on Nov. 16 in Brookings, South Dakota, Chicago will resume performances on Feb. 13 at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

They will perform a total of nine shows at the venue until the end of the month before heading out on tour on March 3 for a performance in Albuquerque. You can see all of Chicago's current tour dates below.

Fan Club presales for the new dates go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. The public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

You can find more information at Chicago's website.

Chicago 2025-26 Tour

November 12, 2025 – East Lansing, MI – Wharton Center

November 13, 2025 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre

November 15, 2025 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

November 16, 2025 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center

February 13, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 14, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 15, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 18, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 20, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 21, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 25, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

February 28, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

March 3, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – Route 66 Casino

March 4, 2026 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

March 6, 2026 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

March 7, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 9, 2026 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

March 12, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

March 14, 2026 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

May 1, 2026 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

May 2, 2026 – Lake Charles, LA – Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget

May 5, 2026 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

May 8, 2026 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

May 9, 2026 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

May 10, 2026 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

May 13, 2026 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

May 14, 2026 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

May 16, 2026 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theatre

May 17, 2026 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

May 19, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

May 21, 2026 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre

May 22, 2026 – Danville, VA – The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

May 23, 2026 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

May 26, 2026 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

May 27, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Opry House

May 29, 2026 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium