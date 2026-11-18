Chicago continues to add to their 2027 tour plans. They now have more than 40 concerts announced for the upcoming year.

Nine new dates have been added to the schedule, including a trio of shows in Indiana in April and a pair of California concerts are part of further concerts happening in June. Fan club presales are now active for many of the latest additions and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 20).

You can see additional information at the band's official website. All of the current tour dates are below.

Who is in Chicago Now?

The lineup is anchored by trumpeter Lee Loughnane, an original member who helped form the legendary "rock and roll band with horns" in 1967. He's now also the only legacy player still out on the road under the Chicago name.

Saxaphonist Walt Parazaider stopped touring nearly a decade ago in 2017 due to heart-related problems. He died earlier this year at the age of 81, having shared in 2021 that he was also dealing with an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Fellow originals James Pankow (trombone) and Robert Lamm (keyboards and vocals) also stepped away from the band's touring trail more recently.

Former Chicago alumni including keyboardist Bill Champlin, bassist and vocalist Jason Scheff, and drummer Danny Seraphine are still active, touring in a variety of configurations. Vocalist Peter Cetera, who departed the band in 1985, retired from playing live in 2019.

The current Chicago with Loughnane also includes singer Rudy Cardenas, saxophonist and flute player Ray Herrmann, trombone player Nick Lane, guitarist Tony Obrohta, bassist and vocalist Eric Baines, keyboardists and vocalists Carlos Murguia and Justin Avery, drummer Wally Reyes Jr. and percussionist Ramon "Ray" Yslas.

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The Early Days of Chicago

Fans can expect a long night of music when they come out to see one of the group's headlining shows. They typically perform two sets, mixing '70s favorites like "25 or 6 to 4" and "Make Me Smile" with additional cuts including "You're the Inspiration" and "Hard Habit to Break" from the '80s era that found them working with producer David Foster and rising to a whole new level of success.

The band goes deeper than that, too. "Make Me Smile" is tucked inside the lengthy "Ballet for a Girl in Buchannon" suite, from 1970's Chicago II. "Mongonucleosis" is plucked is plucked from 1974's Chicago VII. "Street Player" from 1979's Chicago 13 and "Alive Again" from 1978's Hot Streets are additional highlights.

But it's those earlier cuts from the first part of the '70s that really take Loughnane back, as he shared with UCR during a 2024 conversation.

"We actually had no idea what was going to happen," he recalled, of the moment when they left the city of Chicago to take their shot at the big time. "We just went out to California thinking that hopefully something will happen. We just kept playing the songs that we knew."

"We were playing covers of top 40 songs. We listened to the Vanilla Fudge, who were in fact, doing arrangements of other people's hits, or hits that were already established, and they do a different arrangement of it," he explained. "And that's where we we started doing the same thing. That was our development. Once we went [into the studio, we started] combining different aspects of music and combining them all together in one song."

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Chicago, 2027 Tour Dates

1/29 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Saenger Theatre

1/30 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center

1/31 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

2/2 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

2/4 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

2/5 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center Theatre

2/7 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

2/8 – Daytona Beach, FL@ Peabody Auditorium

2/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

2/12 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

2/13 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

3/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel

3/20 – Lake Charles, LA @ Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

3/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

3/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

3/26 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

3/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

3/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

3/30 – Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

4/1 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

4/2 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center

4/6 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

4/7 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

4/9 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

4/10 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

5/9 – Gros Islet, Saint Lucia @ Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

6/15 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

6/16 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

6/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

6/22 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

6/23 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

6/25 – Lincoln, CA @ Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

6/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay

6/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay

10/8 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise