Styx and Chicago Kick Off Summer Tour: Video, Set Lists

Styx and Chicago kicked off their 2026 summer tour Monday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The two Chicago-born bands, who are touring together for the first time, teamed up to deliver over three dozen songs at the ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

You can see the full set lists and fan-shot video below.

Chicago delivered a 23-song set that blended '70s classics - including eight songs from their 1970 self-titled sophomore album - and '80s radio hits such as "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" and "You're the Inspiration."

READ MORE: Chicago Could Continue Without Any Original Members

The shared bill allows members of both bands to geek out as fans as well. “I am a huge Chicago fan,” Styx singer / keyboardist Lawrence Gowan raved in a story posted to the band's official website. “I went to their shows starting way back in the Terry Kath days. The first time I saw them live was just after [1972's} Chicago V had come out and they played at Varsity Stadium in Toronto.”

Gowan and his bandmates kicked off their set with The Grand Illusion's "Fooling Yourself (Angry Young Man)," and spent the next 14 songs in the set to a blend of massive hits such as "The Best of Times" and "Come Sail Away," relative rarities like "Lorelei" and "Light Up," and newer tracks such as "Build and Destroy" and "Our Wonderful Lives."

Watch Styx Perform 'Renegade'

Styx and Chicago's tour - officially named The Windy Cities Tour - All the Hits... Your Kind of Tour - will visit Tampa next on Wednesday, July 15. The last show is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 6 in Los Angeles. You can see the full itinerary below.

Watch Chicago Perform 'Old Days' and 'If You Leave Me Now'

Styx July 13, 2026 West Palm Beach Set List:

1. "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)"

2. "Lorelei"

3. "Build and Destroy"

4. "Lady"

5. "Too Much Time on My Hands"

6. "The Grand Illusion"

7. "Light Up"

8. "Crystal Ball"

9. "Rockin' the Paradise"

10. "Our Wonderful Lives"

11. "The Best of Times"

12. "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

13. "Come Sail Away"

14. "Mr. Roboto"

15. "Renegade"

via SetList.fm

Chicago July 13, 2026 West Palm Beach Set List:

1. "Introduction"

2. "Old Days"

3. "If You Leave Me Now"

4. "Make Me Smile"

5. "So Much to Say, So Much to Give"

6. "Anxiety's Moment"

7. "West Virginia Fantasies"

8. "Colour My World"

9. "To Be Free"

10. "Now More Than Ever"

11. "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"

12. "Hard Habit to Break"

13. "You're the Inspiration"

14. "Beginnings"

15. "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher"

16. "I'm a Man"

17. "Just You 'n' Me"

18. "Street Player"

19. "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" / "Get Away"

20. "Saturday in the Park"

21. "Feelin' Stronger Every Day"

22. "Free"

23. "25 or 6 to 4"

via SetList.fm

Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates

July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum