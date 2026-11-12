Robert Plant & Saving Grace have expanded their 2027 tour.

The Led Zeppelin singer and his new group announced their first batch of concerts for next year in early November. The schedule has now been expanded to 15 performances, adding 10 new shows.

The band released their self-titled debut album in 2025 and a four-song EP, Saving Grace: All That Glitters..., in April for Record Store Day.

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Saving Grace includes singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. They toured the U.S. in 2025 in support of their debut album.

Where Is Robert Plant & Saving Grace Playing in 2027?

Plant and Saving Grace have two concerts scheduled for early December at London's Royal Albert Hall. After a break in the first half of 2027, the group returns to London for the first show of a summer tour, at Hampton Court Palace.

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The previously announced June 29 stop in Dublin precedes a brief break before the tour resumes on July 10 in Ghent, France, for a performance at the Gent Jazz festival.

After that, they will play shows in Pori, Finland; Munich, Germany; and Modena, Italy, before a final date on Sept. 3 in Yerevan, Armenia.

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All of Robert Plant & Saving Grace's 2027 tour dates are listed below. More information on the concerts and tickets is available on Plant's website.

Robert Plant & Saving Grace, Root & Branch Tour 2027

June 19 - London - Hampton Court Palace

June 24 - Lincoln - Lincoln Castle

June 26 - Scarborough - Open Air Theatre

June 27 - Halifax - The Piece Hall

June 29 - Dublin - Trinity College

July 10 - Ghent - Gent Jazz

July 13 - Uppsala - Parksnäckan

July 15 - Pori - Pori Jazz Festival

July 17 - Sigulda - Sigulda Castle

July 19 - Munich - Isarphilharmonie

July 20 - Sankt Margarethen im Burgenland - St Margarethen Roman Quarry

July 24 - Modena - Jazz Open Modena

August 28 - Almaty - Palace of Republic

August 31 - Tashkent - Friendship of Nations Palace

September 3 - Yerevan - Karen Demirchyan Concert Hall