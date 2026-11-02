Robert Plant & Saving Grace have added more dates to their 2027 concert schedule.

Last week, the former Led Zeppelin singer announced his first show for next year with his new band, Saving Grace. The two shows are scheduled for July 10 and 17 in Belgium and Latvia, respectively.

The new dates are part of the band's just-announced Root & Branch tour

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The tour follows the recent release of Plant & Saving Grace's new EP, Saving Grace: All That Glitters ..., a follow-up to the band's debut album, also titled Saving Grace, released in 2025.

Where Is Robert Plant & Saving Grace Playing in 2027?

Plant and the group — singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown — played an extensive U.S. tour last year in support of Saving Grace.

Nonesuch Records robert plant saving grace 2026

The initial dates for the upcoming Root & Branch tour include five dates, starting with a June 19 performance in London.

For the next 10 days, Plant & Saving Grace will perform concerts in Lincoln, Scarborough, and Halifax before concluding with a June 29 show in Dublin.

All scheduled 2027 dates for Robert Plant & Saving Grace's Root & Branch tour are listed below.

Robert Plant & Saving Grace, Root & Branch Tour 2027

June 19 - London - Hampton Court Palace Festival

June 24 – Lincoln - Lincoln Castle

June 26 – Scarborough - Open Air Theatre

June 27 – Halifax - The Piece Hall

June 29 – Dublin - Trinity College Summer Series