Robert Plant Announces First Concerts for 2027

Robert Plant has revealed his first concert performances for 2027.

Even at 78 years old, the Led Zeppelin legend is showing no signs of slowing down. In 2026, Plant played more than 35 shows, spread across North America, South America and Europe. He still has two concerts remaining on his calendar this year – a pair of December performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Now, we also know his first shows for 2027.

On July 10, Plant will perform at the Gent Jazz festival in Ghent, Belgium. The two week event boasts an eclectic lineup of artists from around the world, with Joe Bonamassa and funk star Thundercat among the other early names revealed for 2027.

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One week after his Belgium show, Plant will perform at the Sigulda Castle in Latvia on July 17. Tickets to both concerts go on sale this Friday, Oct. 30. Further details can be found here.

Who Will Robert Plant Be Playing With in 2027?

At both of the announced 2027 gigs, Plant will be performing with his band, Saving Grace. The group blends folk, Americana and blues influences into their music, creating an intimate and engaging style. Plant started the band in 2019 and released a studio album with the group, Saving Grace, in 2025. The lineup includes vocalist Suzi Dian, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown and drummer Oli Jefferson.

“We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing. You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded,” Plant remarked in 2025 when discussing Saving Grace. “These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”