As you'll see in the following ranked list of Robert Plant solo albums, crafting a solo career has been something of a quest for Led Zeppelin's former frontman.

There have been dizzying summits, disappointing blind alleys, thrilling moments of homecoming and surprising times when he's backtracked. We're examining it all, from Plant's earliest albums of pure pop ambition and a series of retro-focused covers projects to his scattered reunions with Jimmy Page and a triumphant run of shape-shifting 21st Century albums.

READ MORE: Robert Plant’s 10 Best Songs

"I'm the perpetual student," Plant once told Spin magazine, explaining the depth of breadth of his solo journey. "But the idea of being a rock singer and that's the end of that – it's pretty debilitating, really, because that means there's no room for Saving Grace. There's no room for me and Alison Krauss; there's no room for the Band of Joy. There has to be room for everything. So, I was fortunate in my musical partnerships."

Despite the many twists and turns that followed Led Zeppelin, Plant argues that his approach never really changed. "There's an essence, I think, that moves through everything that I'm involved with – and that is stimulation," Plant told Rock Cellar magazine.

Why Robert Plant Wants to 'Twist and Reshape Everything'

"If you're going to be a mug all your life, asking people to tune in to your inner sanctum of creative whatever, it's not always going to be consistent work or consistent quality even – but that's important," he added. "It's important that there should always be a limber approach to what we do, where we go out and twist and reshape everything — and that was prevalent right away for Led Zeppelin, and it remains that way for me."

Along the way, he's also served as a prime creative force in projects like The Honeydrippers: Volume One and Walking Into Clarksdale, so those were also included in the following list. How does it all shake out? Here are Robert Plant albums ranked best to worst:

Robert Plant Albums Ranked Crafting a solo career has been something of a quest for Led Zeppelin's former frontman. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Kevin Shirley on the 'UCR Podcast'