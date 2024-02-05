Watch Robert Plant Make Surprise Appearance at Deborah Bonham Gig

Robert Plant made a surprise appearance in Blackpool, England, on Sunday to perform alongside Deborah Bonham, sister of the late John Bonham.

The band played snippets of a couple Led Zeppelin classics, "The Lemon Song" and "Ramble On." You can view fan-filmed footage of both in the below Instagram post.

Plant has performed with Bonham previously and their history stretches back years. When Bonham was 17 years old, she recorded her first demos in Plant's home, which she then sent out anonymously. She landed her first record deal in 1985 and released her debut album, For You and the Moon, that same year. Bonham has been writing, recording and performing live ever since, having toured with acts like with Van Halen, Humble Pie, Donovan, Foreigner and Paul Rodgers.

And she's remained friends with Plant the whole time.

"I'm very lucky to have that closeness," she told Classic Rock in 2022. "It got even closer when we were working on [John Bonham's] memorial statue. The loss of my brothers John and Michael, and the humor we had, I now have that with Robert. It's why I like being in the band, it brings that humor back for me."

READ MORE: Led Zeppelin Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Plant has tour dates of his own lined up. Beginning in March, he'll appear in various U.K. cities with his band Saving Grace, followed by a pair of June shows with Alison Krauss at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.