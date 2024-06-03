Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Launch 2024 Tour: Set List, Video

On Sunday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss opened their 2024 tour with a moving performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Over more than 15 years of collaboration, Plant and Krauss have enjoyed critical and commercial success. Their 2007 album, Raising Sand, went platinum and earned the duo five Grammy Awards, including Album and Record of the Year.

Their second collaborative album, Raise the Roof, was released in 2021. Again, it was met with wide acclaim, earning the duo another three Grammy nominations.

As to be expected, material from both albums took up the majority of the Tulsa set list, including the duo's renditions of such memorable tunes as "Please Read the Letter," "Rich Woman" and "Can't Let Go." Plant and Kraus also found time to mix in re-imagined versions of Led Zeppelin’s "Rock and Roll" and "The Battle of Evermore," as well as "When the Levee Breaks," the classic blues song that Led Zep made famous on their fourth album.

A full set list and fan-shot videos from the performance can be found below.

Where Will Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Be Performing?

Plant and Krauss have 28 co-headlining dates scheduled through Sept. 1. The trek includes stops in Seattle, Santa Fe, New Mexico and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

They’ll also play 10 additional dates alongside Willie Nelson as part of his Outlaw Festival. Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp are other artists at the touring event.

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform 'The Battle of Evermore'

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform 'Please Read the Letter'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 6/2/24, Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Set List

1. "Rich Woman"

2. "Fortune Teller"

3. "Can't Let Go"

4. "The Price of Love"

5. "Rock and Roll"

6. "Please Read the Letter"

7. "High and Lonesome"

8. "Last Kind Words Blues"

9. "You Led Me to the Wrong"

10. "Trouble With My Lover"

11. "In the Mood / Matty Groves / Gallows Pole"

12. "The Battle of Evermore"

13. "When the Levee Breaks"

14. "Gone Gone Gone"