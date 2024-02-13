Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road this year, launching a two-month run of North American shows in June, the Can’t Let Go Tour.

Their first concert will take place June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by stops in various U.S cities, plus three Canadian dates.

You can view a complete list of show dates below. According to a press release, additional dates are expected to be announced.

Pre-sales will begin Feb. 14, followed by all tickets on Feb. 16.

Plant and Krauss will be joined on the road by guiatrist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss (Alison's brother) on keys and guitar.

The press release notes that in addition to performing material from their two collaborative releases, 2007’s Raising Sand and 2021's Raise the Roof, Plant and Krauss will perform numerous other covers, as well as reimagined Led Zeppelin classics like "The Battle of Evermore," "When the Levee Breaks" and "Rock and Roll."

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Can’t Let Go Tour 2024

June 2- Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater*

June 5 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater*

June 7 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

June 8 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field*

June 11 - Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

June 12 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival* #

June 14 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

June 15 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake*

June 18 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

June 19 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

Aug. 8 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Aug. 9 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Aug. 11 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival !

Aug. 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Aug. 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Aug. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD*^

Aug. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD*^

Aug. 19 - Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

Aug. 21 - Murphy's, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre*

Aug. 22 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater*

Aug. 24 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Aug. 25 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater*

Aug. 26 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater*

Aug. 28 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera*

Aug. 29 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera*

Aug. 31 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater*

Sept. 1 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*



*w/ JD McPherson

# on-sale April 24th

! on-sale June 1st

^on-sale March 25th