Top 10 Robert Plant Songs

1

The standout track from Plant's second solo album proved beyond a doubt that he had found his own voice outside of the huge shadow of Led Zeppelin. It's also one of the best songs in the world to put on if you're stuck in a traffic jam and feel your temper flaring. The smooth drums, tranquil rhythms, airy keyboards and icy-clean guitars of "In the Mood" were a world away from his former band's typical sound. However, the sense of yearning that marked his work within Zeppelin was still clearly present, mixed with the equal doses of confidence and tastefulness that would become the cornerstones of his impressive solo career.