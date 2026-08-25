24 Classic Rock Artists Who’ve Postponed or Canceled 2026 Tours

There’s an old saying that goes, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.” It’s cliché, but true, especially when it comes to touring.

2026 has seen an abundance of classic rock stars postponing or outright canceling performances. In the majority of cases, these decisions were made because of circumstances which were totally out of the artist's control.

The most common reason for postponements and cancellations has been health issues. That shouldn’t come as a great surprise given that many classic rockers are now in their 70s and 80s. Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, the Beach Boys and Poison frontman Bret Michaels are just some of the artists who have had their touring plans disrupted by unexpected health problems. Then there’s the sad case of ZZ Top, who canceled shows in the wake of drummer Frank Beard’s death.

READ MORE: Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tour

This year has also seen a trend referred to as “blue dot fever.” It’s a catchy name given to an issue that has been plaguing the live music industry. As costs to attend concerts have soared, fans have become much more selective about where they do and don’t spend their hard-earned cash. Inflated prices on the secondary ticket market has only made matters worse. While acts almost never admit that they have canceled a show due to low ticket sales, blue dot fever has unquestionably impacted many artists' touring schedules.

Below, we’ve assembled an extensive list of classic rock acts whose 2026 touring has been disrupted by either postponements or cancellations. In some cases, only a show or two were affected. In others, an entire slate of shows was wiped out. Regardless, things certainly didn’t go as originally planned.