Did Paul McCartney’s Longtime Drummer Just Join Pearl Jam?

Pearl Jam performed with longtime Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. last night - but the group did not confirm that he was their new full-time drummer.

Early into his solo set at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Friday night, Eddie Vedder surprised the crowd by bringing out all of his Pearl Jam bandmates, along with Laboriel.

Together they played 15 songs, beginning with the Vitalogy gem "Corduroy." You can watch fan-shot video of that performance below.

According to Stereogum, Vedder introduced Laboriel as "filling in" during the show, rather than formally announcing him as the band's new drummer. Pearl Jam is scheduled to perform at the festival again on Sunday night.

Laboriel has been a member of McCartney's live band since 2001, in addition to performing with Sting, Steve Vai and Eric Clapton. He also performed on Vedder's 2022 solo album Earthling, and played live with him during the singer's 2023 Ohana set.

If Laboriel is Pearl Jam's new full-time drummer, he replaces Matt Cameron, who joined the group in 1998 and performed on every one of their studio albums since 2000's Binaural. He also served as Soundgarden's drummer from 1986 until their initial breakup in 1997.

Read More: Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam, Both Sides Issue Statements

Cameron served simultaneously as both band's drummer after Soundgarden got back together in 2010, a reunion that was sadly ended by singer Chris Cornell's 2017 death.

"[Matt] has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always," the band said in a statement announcing his departure. "He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Pearl Jam played their last with Cameron as their drummer on May 18 in Pittsburgh.

Watch Pearl Jam with Abe Laboriel Jr. Perform 'Corduroy'